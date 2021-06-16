It’s always been Sandra Lynn Kruger’s dream to ride like the wind, and this spring Spirit North had just the ticket to make the young girl’s wish come true.
Sandra Lynn and her Outma Sqilx'w Cultural School classmates recently completed the inaugural mountain biking course provided by Spirit North, a charitable organization that works with Indigenous youth.
Over a three-week period, one day a week, about 55 Outma students (the first time on a bike for some) learned the basics of the sport along with safety skills.
Mountain biking is an expansion of the Spirit North cross-country ski program and Penticton was the pilot project for it in the Okanagan.
“We’ve been trying to provide opportunities for the students to stay active year-round rather than just ski with us in the winter,” said Perianne Jones, Spirit North B.C. regional co-ordinator.
“We’ve made huge gains in physical literacy with the students in the four years that we’ve been with them, so expanding to different sports just makes sense, and keeps things fun and exciting.
“Riding a bike comes with a special feeling of freedom, and the possibilities are endless in terms of ways to challenge yourself and we really thought the students would appreciate that.”
Someone who has witnessed first-hand the growth in the kids who have participated in the programs is Outma teacher Carey Phillip.
“Trying new challenges always benefits our self-esteem when the challenges are presented in a positive and supportive environment, of which Spirit North does an amazing job,” said Phillip. “All activities are presented in a manageable progression with plenty of games sprinkled in to keep them engaged.
“The best part is the kind and gentle manner of the instructors and their clear respect for the unceded territory of our Sqilx'w people. They ensure our language is represented, there is time for prayer and appreciation of the land and that our children know they are safe and cared for. All of the effort Spirit North puts in has an immeasurable payoff.”
Two-time Olympic medalist Beckie Scott is the founder and CEO of Spirit North, the vision of which is to empower Indigenous youth through sport.
“The program delivery model begins with outreach,” said Scott. “We have a dedicated team of coaches and volunteers who go and visit communities and bring the equipment and they spend the day with a skills-based, play-based program that essentially just gets kids outside and exercising.”
Spirit North operates throughout Western Canada and provides recreational opportunities for thousands of Indigenous youth and their families that many would not experience otherwise.
Scott brought the Spirit North cross country ski program to Penticton and Nickel Plate Nordic Centre in 2017. It provides lessons and equipment, for Indigenous youth and their families.
Spirit North is hoping to expand the mountain biking program in the future to its other Okanagan locations in West Kelowna and Osoyoos.
The program is currently in need of more mountain bikes and anyone who can help can contact Perianne Jones at: perianne.jones@spiritnorthxc.ca