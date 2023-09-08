Landslides are not new to this part of the Okanagan. The region between Callan Road north of Summerland south to Penticton as well as the area from Paradise Ranch (Chute Creek) to Penticton have been active for decades.
Here are just a few of 16 slides of note that have occurred since the early 1940s... not all slides are covered in this story.
On August 3rd and 5th of 1942, a massive cliff face broke free from the southwest facing cliff at Paradise Ranch, just a few hundred yards north of Chute Creek. A five-foot wall of water roared across the lake followed by two more lesser waves, crashing into Crescent Beach and Lower Summerland. The main Lakeshore Road was washed out, boats thrown up into the roadways and homes inundated. One lady described being washed out through her kitchen as all the chairs and table floated with her.
November 29th of 1949 saw a spectacular event just a half mile north of Vancouver Avenue at 5:35 a.m. as an eastbound KVR passenger train derailed when the engine and baggage car slipped down the slope stopping short of the lake. Four passenger coaches stayed upright and were taken back to the Penticton station by a rescue engine. No one was killed, but fireman Ralph Felton and engineer Joe Raymond, though shaken up, survived to tell the tale.
Today you can see the cowcatcher of engine 5261 at a monument that commemorates the incident on the KVR Trail.
On September 27th of 1970, a tragic slide occurred in Lower Summerland when a clay cliff collapsed onto the home of Fred Gale. The home had walls ripped off, and Gale's truck was pushed across the street into the bedroom of the Morphy family. Other homes and structures were damaged. Mr. Gale was killed.
March 14th, 1975, some 30,000 cubic metres of ground slipped away from the south portion of Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, taking the access road into the lake.
In more recent times, there have been rockslides in 2008, 2014 and 2019 near what locals call the Goat Bluff area.
The October 24th, 2008, slide closed the road for 19 days, traffic was diverted by a shuttle bus to Summerland marina, then passengers taken by two 75 passenger water taxis to a point at the Okanagan Park campground beach where a dock had been purposely built. Here shuttle buses picked up passengers and continued on their way.
At the time, the highway was being widened to four lanes.
Randy Manuel is a member of the Okanagan Historical Society Penticton Branch.