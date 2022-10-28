The name “Play” refers to theatre and encompasses the pursuit and overall expression of the Arts in all its forms.
Play is here to demonstrate our commitment to exceptional wine production while respecting nature and wildlife, recognizing the indigenous lands we inhabit while ensuring the security and enjoyment of nature, cultivating the indigenous knowledge and heritage, embracing the Skaha Hills community, staff and clientele while ensuring economic viability for all involved.
The recent rebranding of Play Estate Winery over the past two years, and the extensive renovations undertaken by co-proprietor and restaurateur Giulio Miceli, have reinforced this theme.
In the words of William Shakespeare, “All the world's a stage, and all men and women merely players.”
To expound on this, at Play and newly created Sonetto Italian Restaurant, we embrace our roles to both entertain and educate, while providing a genuine customer experience.
Thus, our mission is to create a mini escape from day-to-day life, highlighting exquisite Italian cuisine, extraordinary wines, and a majestic unobstructed world class view of Skaha Lake and the surrounding mountains.
As part of the rebranding, the wine portfolio for Play has also undergone significant improvements using minimal intervention methods to allow the wines to showcase the unique qualities of the semi-arid desert region we live in. Spearheaded in 2019, at the same time Play officially became an estate winery (using primarily the estate grown fruit for its wines), the changes to the wine program proved successful, achieving many accolades for Play, most recently Gold Medals for the 2020 Cabernet Franc and the 2021 Teatro Frizzante Sparkling Moscato (2022 All Canadian Wine Competition). Current winemaker, Rebecca Ruggeri, has extensive knowledge of cool climate winemaking from years of experience working at premium wineries in various wine regions in California, New Zealand, Australia and Canada, primarily the Okanagan Valley. Due to her knowledge, experience and dedication to her profession, she has immersed herself and the skills she possesses to bring Play Estate Winery to the next level of winemaking and environmental awareness.
Play is dedicated to enhancing the beauty of our region, cultivating the respect deserved, and overall economics for all.
--
Tasting Room open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Restaurant reservations Wednesday to Saturday Noon to 7:30pm, Sunday Noon to 3 p.m.
507 Skaha Hills Drive
Penticton BC V2A 0A9
236-422-2675