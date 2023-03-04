Last week we reached the 365th day, one year since the war in Ukraine began; it felt like a jolt to our collective systems.
The word anniversary has been used, but this is no celebration but remembering a destructive, dreadful, and horrific war.
I woke up early that morning on Feb. 24 and decided to read some articles and personal stories, knowing that the real story is about real lives, real families and their grief.
Not just the daily reports of bomb blasts, shattered buildings, shot-down drones, and mass graves. Behind every image ripples an agony that spreads out across the globe.
I read the story of a loving father and a devoted husband, Denys Tkach. The history books will record him as the first Ukrainian soldier to die as the invasion began on that dark and miserable morning, as Vladimir Putin’s troops swept into Eastern Ukraine.
As Denys stood in his defenceless outpost, his tin hut was riddled with bullets. Earlier, he had been texting with his wife, discussing their daughter’s birthday party and planning to go shopping. His wife knew something was wrong, having had no text for hours, and defiantly and courageously made her way with a friend to his post.
An endless Russian convoy swept past her as they drove their little grey Lada against the invasion torrent. Retrieving his body, she washed and cleaned her husband, dressed him in their wedding suit and prepared for his funeral.
Denys was a friendly, outgoing man who loved to hunt and camp, a brave man who told his men to retreat, as he stayed until the last fateful moment.
Today his wife and their two children live in Western Ukraine, in shared, temporary accommodation, with peeling wallpaper, an old brown carpet, and a handmade quilt on the bed. A toddler is
pictured curled up, eyes closed, with her little fingers holding tight to the quilt. With this image subconsciously lodged in my head,
I arrived at church on Sunday and saw that we had an MCC (Mennonite Central Committee) display of beautifully handmade quilts, lovingly made in Kelowna by volunteers.
Each week a group of ladies meet, drink coffee, enjoy bakes, cut out, knot, sew fabric, and eventually make gorgeous quilts to share love and warmth with the world. Their work was displayed to make the congregation more aware of their work and the difference these quilts make to broken and hurting lives.
Just short of 40,000 quilts left Canadian shores. MCC call them comforters, “Bring warmth and sharing God’s love”; is the strapline. This comforter is sent to families like the Tkachs and thousands more worldwide. I was deeply touched that morning and reminded of the words of Jesus, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matt 5:4). This is Christian love in action, and my prayer is that a blanket of God’s love would be given to the world.
And yes, volunteers are needed, and the coffee is on for those interested.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.