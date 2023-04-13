The Honour House Society is visiting communities across B.C. They recently paid a visit to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 where they received donations from Penticton Highland Society representative by president Elizabeth Smith. Honour House also met with local Legion reps Ron Bannister, Elaine Potter and president Jim Demarce.
Most Popular
Articles
- Good fence to keep out bad actors
- PIB digs in at Spiller Road
- Similkameen a great destination for foodies
- Letters to the Editor (7): Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Easter Egg hunts in the South Okanagan
- Rural politicians feeling shafted by fund
- Justice Minister hears concerns of chiefs on resources transfer agreements
- Naramata park poised for expansion
- ‘90s icons TLC, Shaggy to play Penticton
- Point Intersection project back on
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- EXCLUSIVE: $90K to daughter's firm
- Squamish Nation carver to gift totem pole to Lions Gate Hospital
- Hydro-Québec says just one power outage remains after damaging ice storm
- Funeral procession underway for Quebec provincial police officer killed on the job
- Tsleil-Waututh Nation awarded for end-of-life care project
- AP sources: FBI wants to speak with Guardsman in leaks probe