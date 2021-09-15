The gorgeous transition from summer to fall, with its colourful abundance of produce, is the spark to get me back in the kitchen and thinking about soup.
There are so many permutations of the nourishing elixir, sourced from cultures around the world — or just made on the fly — to keep me interested for a lifetime.
I’m reaching for warming spices such as cumin, coriander and ginger right now, taking seasonal ingredients to cozy-town heights. Hot and sour soups, creamed soups or those with coconut milk, and ones redolent with lemon grass or kaffir lime leaf, are all lined up for consideration for the coming months.
Soup is a go-to for lunch, used as a palate cleanser between courses, and can be the main event too. It all depends on how you approach it.
Many soups are touted for their healing properties such as the iconic chicken soup or bone broths, and those that highlight a singular ingredient such as the many garlic soup recipes in the world, so comforting during cold weather.
Something as simple as broth, whether coaxed from slow simmering vegetables or bones can be wonderfully flavourful served as it is, but viewed as a blank canvas, it’s a great way to kick-start inspiration.
Adding delicate greens such as arugula or chopped parsley to the bottom of the bowl before ladling in the broth adds some colour and nutrients, while adding a poached egg, or swirling in raw egg (which cooks in the hot broth) adds extra flavour.
Adding components tableside is another approach to plumping the soup course into a main course event. Mexico has many classic examples: pozole, a hominy corn soup, comes with accompaniments such as lime, shredded cabbage, radishes, chopped white onion, to name a few; and sopa Azteca comes with small dishes of avocado, crunchy chicharron (fried pork skin), cheese, dried oregano, crema, fresh and dried chilies, and fresh cilantro.
Roasting ingredients before making soup intensifies their flavours, taking your soup to new heights. Think roasted squash, potatoes, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots, onions, and even fruit. Apples or pears, used in tandem with roasted vegetables such as squash add an earthy sweetness.
Adding pulses, grains and pasta add heft. Lentils come in many sizes and colours, so why not try a new one?
Tiny red lentils cook in minutes. Barley is a soup’s best friend, mung beans work magic in a curried soup, and farro is packed with protein and fiber. Pasta stars aren’t just for kids, and any leftover lasagna noodles can be broken up and added to soup —call it maltagliati (badly cut pieces) for Italian authenticity.
Making soup doesn’t have to take hours to make, so don’t be put off. One soup I like uses grated carrots along with cumin seeds and red lentils with vegetable stock. The red lentils and the carrots take about 15 to 20 minutes to cook. Add a pinch of chilie flakes to warm it all up.
And you don’t have to make your own stock — but kudos if you do — there are so many good quality stocks available in the marketplace, many of them organic and low sodium. They’re great to have on hand, when time is of the essence.
My second favourite soup of the moment is a corn soup that uses the cobs as a stock enhancer. There is still local corn available, and a slow simmer gleans extra sweet flavour out of those cobs — before you add the kernels and other ingredients — so don’t be throwing them out. The soup is pureed and pushed through a sieve for a silky smooth end result.
I like to add toasted croutons to each bowl for a bit of crunch. Other add-ons or swirl-ins are sour cream, crème fraiche or thick yogurt — just think what sour cream does to enhance beet borscht, adding smoothness and cutting the sweetness of the beets. Herb or truffle-infused oils add a little ‘sumin-sumin’, the same as an anointing of ground and toasted sesame seeds, chopped roasted nuts or a simple sprinkling of ground chilie pepper.
Croutons are also a soup’s best friend. Whether cubed or sliced, and toasted and topped with cheese as in a classic French onion soup, is sheer heaven. And don’t forget the power of a hit of acid such as citrus or vinegar to elevate flavours, like the slices of limes do for Mexican soups.
Another fan of the cob for flavour is chef Jeff Van Geest of Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards. The self acclaimed “soup lover” grills the cobs — without the kernels — and adds them to vegetable stock. He recently used the stock to make a soup with charred eggplant, grilled banana peppers and sweet corn kernels. After making various versions of gazpachos all summer because of the heat, this crossover season from summer to fall has him inspired. Corn, peaches and chanterelles will be featuring prominent on the soup menus.
For Paul Cecconi and the team at Brodo Kitchen, the transition into fall always means soup season. In addition to their regular lineup of five soups, weekly specials will herald veggies of the moment and heartier flavours. Of late, diners can dig in to a roasted mushroom and lentil soup amped-up with a truffle-chilie oil, or the ever popular chicken tortilla soup.
The change of season is also reflected in the soup course at Hillside Bistro. A roasted chestnut puree, sautéed first with celery, onion, garlic and mushrooms, is then deglazed with Port and pureed with a vegetable stock. It’s served to order with a reduction of cream and Port spiked with truffles and garnished with a few crispy sage leaves. (Idea to self: this would make a great Thanksgiving first course.)
At the newly renovated Tree to Me Inn in Keremeos, their Pippin Bistro & Market cooks up provisions for take-home use, including a wide range of housemade soups and stocks. Customers can also take a seat in the bistro and be nourished by a daily soup. Chef Nico Gerard takes advantage of the property’s organic farm to fuel creations such as the carrot-ginger soup with their organic Sunrise apples, or the Pippin tomato soup made with the farm’s heirloom tomatoes, Russian red garlic and a touch of cream.
Ramen, the Japanese noodle soup luxuriating in a richly flavoured broth with options such as cooked sliced pork, fresh vegetables and often a slightly soft boiled egg, can sustain you through the coming cold weather months. Penticton has solid options for this meal-in-a-bowl offered at Japanese Kitchen Kura, Kojo, Koya, and Sushi Genki.
It’s time to soup-up!
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable. adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.