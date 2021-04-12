Users on the KVR trail may have noticed cameras “rolling” in the area around Sickle Point recently. The Save Sickle Point Committee is pleased to release the short film created by Penticton Tempest Theatre and Film Society.
“We were so excited and grateful when Tempest Theatre and Film Society offered their help produce a film which would focus on Sickle Point and the need to protect it.” said Evelyn Kansy, Fundraising Co-ordinator for the Save Sickle Point Committee.
“It’s been a hard year for Tempest due to the restrictions of the pandemic” explains Artistic Director Kate Twa “But as creatives we are trained to seek solutions and new ways of being. While live performance and our professional actor training programs are on pause, we have turned to the medium of film to stay active and connected with our audience. We’ve launched a membership-based Patron program which you can find on our website. Working on projects like Save Sickle Point is important, good work. Together as a community we are stronger if we have a healthy ecosystem - from wetlands to arts!”
The film features biologist, Richard Cannings, MP, ecologist, and author Don Gayton, and several Kaleden residents who were interviewed on why saving Sickle Point is a priority for them.
Benjamin Nunes, age 11, thoughtfully said “I want Sickle Point preserved so everyone can enjoy it and the animals can have a safe place to live.” Benjamin and his younger brother enjoy biking the trail and are interested in learning about the birds that use the wetland area.
Later in the day Rita Masson shared her concerns that if there were vehicles on the KVR, which would happen if even one house was developed at Sickle Point, that it would no longer be safe to bring her grandchildren. One of the key issues around Sickle Point being developed is that the only access to the property is via a segment of the KVR Trail, which is otherwise not open to motorized vehicles. This access was permitted by the province several years ago.
The film is now completed, and you can enjoy and learn about the importance of Sickle Point in this short documentary on why people want to save it. Viewing is available at
Save Sickle Point Committee and Tempest Theatre and Film Society hopes this film will encourage people to make a pledge to purchase this important place for everyone and as a legacy future generations.
Meanwhile members of the Sickle Point Committee are busy fundraising through social media and the crowd[DO1] funding site www.wayblaze.com/sicklepoint. Applications to grants and foundations have been submitted or are in the process. An online petition requesting the provincial government to help protect the property and review vehicle access issues to the Sickle Point via the KVR trail is available at www.change.org/SaveSicklePoint
“We are confident that once people realize what we really will lose should Sickle Point be developed they will want to help save this unique place. The rare natural habitats, loss of viewscape, cars and other vehicles on the trail and the peace and enjoyment of nature will truly be missed if it is not protected. The film will give awareness to those issues” says Evelyn Kansy “There are 51 days to June 1st when we need to reach our goal.”
For more information about the fundraising campaign or to pledge your support, please visit: https://www.wayblaze.com/sicklepoint