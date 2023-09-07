Kelowna philanthropist Tom Budd has pledged $1 million, his largest-ever donation, toward a new endowment dedicated to advancing brain health at Kelowna General Hospital.
The donation will establish the Payton and Dillon Budd Brain Health Medical Fund, named in honour of Budd’s sons, both of whom died by suicide when they were teenagers.
“My boys were deeply loved. This gift, and every philanthropic commitment I have made or will ever make, is an expression of my enduring love for them, and the compassion I feel for all others who have lost a child or a loved one to mental health challenges or neurological brain disorder,” Budd said in a Thursday release.
Endowment funds will be used to provide awards and grants to KGH neurologists for projects and studies that provide a greater understanding of how the brain works, says Allison Young, chief executive officer of the KGH Foundation.
The overall aim is to advance the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of disorders of the brain.
“We have an opportunity to establish KGH as a hub for world-class research, innovation, and most critically, a leader in the delivery of brain health care, close to home, for those who live in the Southern Interior of B.C.,” said Dr. Aleksander Tkach, a neurologist and Interior Health’s director of stroke services.
This past spring, the KGH Foundation launched a $40 million fundraising campaign called ‘Closer to Home Than You Think’ to support a variety of initiatives not directly paid-for by the government. It includes a goal of $5 million to establish a new Centre of Excellence for Brain Health.
Budd says he hopes his donation will motivate others to contribute to the endowment: “My hope is that this gift will inspire others to act as well, and that by acting together we can make a real difference in this community to brain health care.”