The feasibility of a bear-proof waste management system could be explored in West Kelowna.
A “bear hazard assessment” costing $15,000 will be considered by city councillors at a meeting next Tuesday.
The city could follow the lead of other B.C. municipalities and become a “Bear Smart Community,” staff propose.
Steps to achieving this include identifying areas where bear-human conflicts are most numerous, running an education campaign with strategies homeowners can use to limit bears rummaging around in their garbage, and implementing bear-proof bins for curbside garbage collection.