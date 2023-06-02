British Columbians will get four new cancer care centres that can offer radiation treatment as the province gets ready for an increase in cases of age-related cancers.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday that new cancer care centres will be opening in Kamloops, Nanaimo, Surrey and Burnaby.
These centres are still in the early planning stages, which has sparked criticism from opposition party B.C. United, who say former premier John Horgan first promised a new cancer care centre in Kamloops during his 2020 campaign.
At the time Horgan said the Kamloops facility would open its doors by 2024.
Dix said the Kamloops centre will likely open by 2027. The government will be able to present and approve a business plan for the Kamloops and Nanaimo centres by the end of the year, he added. The Kamloops facility will be added on to Royal Inland Hospital and will feature three radiation treatment rooms, a CT scanner, MRI scanner, an outpatient oncology ambulatory care unit including 10 exam rooms and staff support.
Kamloops and the Thompson-Cariboo region have various cancer treatment centres but no clinics that provide radiation therapy treatment, “which is necessary treatment for approximately 50 per cent of all cancer patients,” Dix said. That means patients have to travel for several hours to reach Kelowna or another city for treatment.
This new Kamloops centre is projected to cost between $200 to $300 million and will be provincially funded.