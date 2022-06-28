In 1890, Captain Alfred Thayer Mahan of the United States Navy published The Importance of Sea Power Upon History: 1660-1783 in which, along with subsequent publications, he articulated the need for a strong navy to protect far-flung overseas territories, international commercial interests and shipping routes.
The publication was timely and widely read for a number of reasons especially as the maritime world was transitioning from wind power to steam power and required strategically located waystations to provide fresh food and water, communication services and coal.
Ultimately, Mahan was advocating for modernization of the antiquated U.S. Navy. The United States was expanding trade in east Asia and promoting the construction of a canal through the isthmus of Central America to connect Atlantic and Pacific shipping routes.
In 1898, the U.S. annexed Hawaii and following a war with Spain, the U.S. recognized the “independence” of Cuba and annexed Puerto Rico, Guam and the Philippines.
Other countries were also aware of Mahan’s basic thesis. In the late 19th century, Great Britain was the preeminent colonial power and had well established lines of communication with its possessions. Gibraltar, Malta, the Suez Canal, Aden, Colombo, Singapore and Hong Kong were of key strategic importance but the British also recognized that small islands could also play a role in this “big game.”
For example, in the late 1890s they considered tiny Necker Island as a waypoint location for an undersea cable linking Canada and Australia. Suddenly those pinnacles of rock in a vast ocean were becoming important.
The idea was not new. As “last stops” en route to Africa and the Americas, Portugal had a long-standing claim to the Madeira and Azores Islands and Sao Tome. They also built a fort at Mombasa in modern-day Kenya and occupied Damon, Diu and Goa in India to service their international ambitions.
Spain had claimed the Canary Islands and developed a strong presence from Acapulco to Manilla as a return route to Europe, and the Dutch had fortified the port of Galle for similar reasons.
Later, in the 1890s, Italy sought ports in the Horn of Africa and for his own reasons, Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany was a fervent admirer of Mahan’s writings. Needless to say, France was equally active in establishing a convenient and uninterrupted chain of safe harbours and lines of communication.
This included a postal service and postage stamps.
All these colonial powers issued their own colonial stamps and in 1892, France released its first issue of territory-specific postage stamps commonly known as the “Navigation and Commerce” series.
The stamps were designed by Louis-Eugene Mouchon and paid subtle homage to Alfred Thayer Mahan in the use of allegorical representations of navigation and commerce. This standard design featured a rectangular cartouche at the bottom of the stamp with the name of the colony imprinted in black, blue or red, and the individual sets contained anywhere from nine to nineteen stamps printed in different colours and denominated from one centime to five francs.
France issued more than 30 sets of these stamps between 1892 and 1908. Some sets were repeated using different names such as “Golfe de Benin” and “Benin” and “Diego-Suarez et Dependences” and “Diego-Suarez”.
Many sets were overprinted. For example, the set of Indo-Chine was overprinted with the name of French offices in China and “Etablissement de L’Oceanie” stamps were overprinted “Tahiti” and surcharged for use in that region. In 1892, France issued a set for St. Pierre et Miquelon. In 1901, the 10-cent black and 10-cent red stamps were overprinted as parcel post stamps.
In some cases, such as Anjouan, Moheli, Ste. Marie de Madagascar, Grand Comoro and Senegambia et Niger, the Navigation and Commerce stamps were the only stamps issued and these colonies were eventually absorbed into larger administrative zones.
The names of many of these colonies have disappeared over time but the influence of Alfred Thayer Mahan is illustrated by looking at a map and identifying the geographic and strategic distribution of these French colonial ocean ports and the connection between sea power and navigation and commerce over one hundred years ago.
It’s amazing what you can learn from stamps.
Terrence Lanning is a member of the Penticton Samp Club.