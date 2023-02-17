With a new month here the different gaming services have some new games coming. Playstation’s Plus Premium service has some real bangers coming. Horizon Forbidden West, Scarlet Nexus, Resident Evil 7, Oninaki, Lost Sphear, Earth Defense Force 5, and Tekken 7. The Playstation Plus service also has some new games being added to the service.
This months games on Plus include Legend of Dragoon, Wild Arms 2, Destroy All Humans Remake and Harvest Moon: Back to Nature. The service has something different for all genre fans.
Resident Evil 7 is one of my favourite games that is different then all the previous games. Resident Evil 7 brings the game’s into the first person perspective and brings the horror elements that much closer to the gamer.
These games will drop to the service on Feb. 21.
Game Pass Titles
Hot Wheels Unleashed
(Console, PC, Cloud)
Feb 7
If you’re a fan of racing games or Hot Wheels, this game is a must try. With the ability for players to create tracks to relive their childhood dreams and share them with others. With tracks taking up entire rooms, players can use their imaginations. The races are filled with stunts and fast-paced cars.
Madden 23
(Console, PC)
Feb 9
The latest Madden will finally be released on the service letting you recreate the Super Bowl and more.
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
(Console, PC, Cloud)
Feb 9
Cities: Skylines Remastered
(Console, Cloud)
Feb 15
Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition
(Console, PC, Cloud)
Feb 16
Atomic Heart
(Console, PC, Cloud)
Feb 21
Finally players can play this first person shooter that brings on the vibes of Bioshock with cool abilities and action packed fights. I can’t wait to try this game after all the trailers and gameplay footage I’ve seen.
Hogwarts Legacy
First Impressions
I have put in around roughly 25 hours of actual gametime into the game. I have to first say I’m not a huge Harry Potter fan by any means. I have watched the movies back in the day but never been highly invested or read the books etc. I have been engrossed in this game more than I thought I’d ever be.
The world that Avalanche Software created is not only vast but every bit is occupied with something to do. Most games have an open world but they are just barren with nothing really to do but boring fetch quests.
This is not the case here. There’s treasure caves, merlin trials, mazes to explore, camps to clear and many more things to do. The variety of things to do and explore is refreshing. The combat and spells are also a highlight. You have a huge amount of spells to use in battle and combining certain ones can be the key to taking down larger enemies faster. I’ll delve more into the game next week with my review.
Look for my review on Metroid Prime Remaster on the Switch and Hogwarts Legacy coming next week.
Contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with gaming questions.
On XBox One: acehardy13.
On PSN: acehardy13