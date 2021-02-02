With long-distance travel still on the backburner, why not plan a local getaway?
Valentine’s Day is a perfect excuse to spend a night or two away from home, with a romantic dinner to fill your hearts. Although many smaller venues are already sold out, there are still some hotel nests available for fledgling lovebirds, and dine in socially-distanced and safe options at many restaurants.
For those sweethearts staying put, a raft of takeout and delivery options kick-start romance to make you and yours feel loved. Just break out the nice linens, light some candles and you’re set.
The Penticton Lakeside Resort sets the tone with a special V-Day package for Sunday the 14th, that bundles up one night accommodation for two in one of their lakeview suites, valet parking, and an indulgent three-course meal at the Hooded Merganser. The menu is a luscious selection of surf and turf, plus vegetarian offerings, with lots of add-ons including French champagne and a special cocktail list with entertainment by Jay Esplana.
In Osoyoos, Spirit Ridge Lake Resort, and their restaurant, The Bear, The Fish, The Root & The Berry, has all the feels starting with a three-course Valentine’s Day menu.
The hotel’s “Fall in Love” package stars a $100 dining or spa credit, plus a bottle of sparkling wine in the room.
In the restaurant, chef Murray McDonald twists up modern vineyard cuisine with the region’s Indigenous roots and classic technique. His adventurous Valentine’s menu will be available both Saturday and Sunday. Book your staycation at bearfishrootberry.com
The Walnut Beach Resort has one and two bedroom suites with full kitchens should you want to show off your culinary skills, or stay and savour dinner at their Pointe 49 Kitchen & Bar. A four-course dinner includes a celebratory welcome drink. Visit: walnutbeachresort.com
The Watermark Beach Resort spoils couples with their Valentine’s weekend special. The special room rate includes a $50 credit for the restaurant, plus a spa credit for two.
The restaurant’s a la carte menu — psst, chocolate fondue for dessert! — is available for take out, or can be delivered with fanfare to your room (the latter preferable don’t you think?). Visit: watermarkbeachresort.com
Although the Villas at Hester Creek Winery are already booked, their Terrafina Restaurant is launching their 2021 season on Feb. 12, and on Valentine’s Day, a celebratory five-course set menu with optional wine pairings at the dinner hour. (Visit: terrafinarestaurant.com)
In Cawston, Row Fourteen begins the season with an adventurous Valentines’ Day dine-in menu striking gold with both chef Derek Gray’s seven-course “herbivore” or “locavore” options that include that moreish farmers bread, and green apricot “olives”. Their take- away seven-course “Valentine’s at Home” option includes a bottle of Untangled craft cider.
But whatever your hankering, it needs to be booked in advance. Check it out at: rowfourteen.ca
Chef Jordan Ash of Flambe Catering in Kaleden will be playing cupid with a three-course meal for Valentine’s, delivered to your door on the Friday. As an extra special course, a live Zoom performance with local musician/singer, Ari Neufeld, will round out your evening. Book in advance at flambe.catering
Front Street Brasserie is pulling out all the stops this Valentine’s with their three-course menu — delivered on the Saturday instead of their usual Friday — including the classic, butter-poached Lobster Thermidor. Book soon at brasserieprovisions.com
Brodo Kitchen’s got Valentine’s covered with a wicked three-course menu starting with crab and prawn tortellini, followed by a 48-hour braised beef short rib, and dark chocolate pot de crème to finish. Make it sparkle by adding on a bottle of Pink Effervescence from Evolve Cellars. Order by February 11th to pick up Friday the 12th. Visit: tastebrodo.com
Love is in the air at Elma on the big day. They’ll be offering a Turkish-inspired five-course tasting menu, with a vegetarian option. Book a table for either the early or late seating, for the exciting menu which includes two glasses of either local red, white, rose or sparkling wine pairings. Seating is limited, so prospective lovebirds should call the restaurant or email: info@eatatelma.com
Time Winery ensures that love will keep us together with a crazy-good three-course dine-in menu.
Or for those wanting to stay cozy at home, an at-home menu features a hefty charcuterie and cheese platter with housemade condiments, fresh baked focaccia and herb butter, followed by a chocolate fondue for two, with brownies, marshmallows and strawberries. Choose from wines, including bubbly, to add on at: timewinery.com
And for something completely different, Hotel Zed in Kelowna is bringing back their “Nooner” stays with an added bonus. The retro-chic hotel with 60’s amenities, now offers a Valentine’s Day “Nooner Babymaker” package. Couples can choose from a four-hour escape, or book the night. Any couple that births a child nine months after check-in receives an annual complimentary hotel stay for 18 years. Visit: hotelzed.com
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable adventure.