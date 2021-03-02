The first day of spring is just weeks away. Buds and blossoms bring welcome colour, and birds are starting to scope out birdhouses and nesting material.
In anticipation of the growing year ahead, I’m ready with vegetable seeds and the first chance at digging up the garden. Anticipation also drives the hospitality industry. Winery restaurants have reopened for the season and many tasting rooms are focused on an April 1st reopening with a new normal.
Continuing on the theme of change and growth from my last column, here are two independent businesses — one new, one a longtime favourite — promising exciting pleasures for this year, and many more to come.
Building on their laser-focused vision to provide authentic Indian food to Penticton, Lachi, owned by Jaswinder and Surinder Grewal, is moving to a bigger and brighter space.
Located just a few doors down from their original space in the 500 block of Main Street, the popular restaurant, opened since 2009, has been methodically renovating its new space — the former location of Beijing Palace — working with noted Summerland design firm, People plus Space. (Neon buffs may want to shed a tear, as the Beijing had the last remaining neon sign downtown.)
Set to open at the end of March, the building’s exterior is painted a bold, can’t-miss-it bright white accented with modern signage. The Indian-modern interior is filled with natural light, clean lines and a wonderful geometric patterned wall on one side.
A spectacular mural of colourful Indian spices — Lachi means cardamom — greets you upon entering. A central hostess station acts like a beacon, welcoming guests into the interior of the space. Depending on COVID restrictions, the space can accommodate up to 100 seats, and a brand new shiny and spacious kitchen, including tandoor oven, will take some of the stress off Lachi’s popularity. (They currently cook up to 100 takeout orders a day, and cook approximately 25 kilograms of rice a day during the week, and 50 kg a day on weekends.)
Once they embrace the new space, executive chef Rabin Karki, who has been with Lachi for 10 years, hopes to build on the current menu. Indo-Chinese dishes such as Hakka noodles and vegetable Manchurian have been spoken about, and Southern Indian dishes will enhance Lachi’s classic Northern Indian repertoire.
Meanwhile, fans can still enjoy all the favourites: chicken korma, lamb saag, lamb rogan josh, chicken vindaloo and the ubiquitous butter chicken, to name a few. Eight styles of naan bread are baked to order, the bold-flavoured chutneys are made from scratch. The popular samosas are still made by Surinder to her exacting specifications. I’m looking forward to the grand opening.
In the past four years, the South Okanagan has made incredible strides in the coffee world with four local and independent coffee roasters — and several in Kelowna — keeping us caffeinated. Now tea is getting its due with the soon-to-be-open Neverland Tea Cottage in Naramata. It’s the second tea restaurant for owners Terri Tatchell and longtime friend Renee Iaci, who own Neverland Tea Salon in Vancouver — renowned for their Mad Hatter High Teas. (Tatchell has moved to Naramata permanently, with Iaci to follow suit.)
Touted as a “place to celebrate”, Neverland provides a “fun concept” menu focused on high tea at every hour of the day, with three-tiered towers from breakfast — with mini pancakes and sausages, pastries and savoury scones — to the Tipsy Tea Cocktail Hour where Naramata-sourced bubbly, charcuterie and cheese and other goodies can be enjoyed.
The Cottage, in the former Village Grounds space, has been in renovation stage since late last year, and promises to be as whimsical and imaginative as its Vancouver counterpart. A colourful palette in duck egg blue, offset by black and white, with Victorian tiling throughout, fun furniture with a tea bar and tipsy tea bar accenting what promises to be a fantastical setting. And the outdoor tea garden will have a pop of colour provided by bright yellow scallop-edged umbrellas.
The creative duo are bringing key Vancouver staff to assist in opening, including their French-trained pastry chef, who will create the sweet items on the menu, and train local hires to continue the concept. Each playful high tea menu, including many thematic ones throughout the year, will have vegetarian, vegan, gluten and dairy free offerings, and — along with the regular menu — everything will be made in-house.
There will be 60 varieties of globally-sourced tea on offer, from single varietals to herbal and signature blends with names such as Tinkerbell’s Kiss, Take Me to Neverland and Pixie Dust, and all are available for take-home.
Set your sights on a magical mid-May opening.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and traveller, goes in search of the delectable.