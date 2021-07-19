A 67-year-old South Okanagan woman isn’t going to let the cancellation of the Across the Lake Swim interfere with her goal of swimming across Okanagan Lake while raising money for a good cause.
Marilyn Clarke Berger of Cawston will be swimming the Across the Lake Swim route, setting off at 9 a.m. from the Old Ferry Docks on the Westside and swimming 2.1 kilometres to Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna’s City Park on Saturday, the day the event would have taken place.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I can’t believe I’m really doing this.”
Bergen grew up with six siblings in Kelowna. All of the kids were on the Ogopogo Swim Team, who would finish the season with an across the lake swim.
While five of the seven siblings did the swim, Bergen and her younger brother did not.
“I would often go with my dad in the canoe, but I never did swim it,” said Bergen, admitting she wasn’t competitive when she was younger.
Over the years, she came to regret not swimming across the lake and made up her mind to finally tick it off her list of goals in 2020.
Bergen began training at the Penticton pool, increasing the number of laps she did every week, planning to train in the lake as it got warmer.
Organizers cancelled the Across the Lake Swim that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bergen kept training, planning to participate in the 2021 event, but it was cancelled again due to COVID-19.
“I thought, I’m not getting any younger, I’m going to do it,” she said.
On the big day, Bergen’s younger brother David and his partner, as well as a friend and her husband will be swimming with her.
Two canoes with her family will be paddling alongside the swimmers.
Bergen’s mom will be waiting in City Park for the swimmers.
Bergen said she will be swimming for her younger brother, who died in Grade 12 and also never swam across the lake.
Bergen wanted to make the swim more than about her, so she will be fundraising for Grandmothers for Africa, who fundraise for the Stephen Lewis Foundation to support African grandmothers raising a generation of children orphaned by AIDS and COVID.
Bergen is an active member of the South Okanagan group and is hoping her swim will raise some money during a time when fundraising opportunities have been scarce because of the pandemic.
To support Bergen’s swim, go online to slf.akaraisin.com/ui/grandmotherspledges2021/p/MarilynClarkeBergen
This story first ran in the Kelowna Daily Courier's print edition on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.