OVERVIEW: Those full of their own importance come up against obstacles from those who can see through their bluster. Arrogance backfires in a big way as reality sets in. Emotional dramatics do not get desired actions or reactions. Some are told to just shut up. This could happen in public so have an exit plan ready. Endings create beginnings that are blessings in disguise. Its OK to jump ship or change horses in mid stream. Those going the wrong way will do so at their own peril. Jealousy is a nasty trigger for some of this. The new moon in the fire sign of aries motivates many to take action to get the ball rolling.
ARIES: Be the spokesman for others as there is need for leadership or direction on various levels.
TAURUS: Matters over distance require some attention to details. Look closely at all information.
GEMINI: You will feel more secure when you know where your support or backing comes from.
CANCER: The pressure you apply is met with equal pressure in response. Don’t go out on limbs.
LEO: You can do things remotely or actually go there in person. In any case they need your input.
VIRGO: Settle differences in order to smooth things over. Your future security is in place for now.
LIBRA: A private or secure location works wonders for you or loved ones. Move items over there.
SCORPIO: Respect for you grows as others understand what you are trying to do for everyone.
SAGITTARIUS: Luck with finances or assets allows you to relax a bit when making changes etc.
CAPRICORN: Instruct or show others how its done in order for completion time lines and results.
AQUARIUS: You inform others publicly or in powerful ways. They know you have the expertise.
PISCES: Others come on board with you as they see the benefits without extra work required.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears Saturdays. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.