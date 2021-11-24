With the season for holiday entertaining right around the corner, my thoughts have turned to dishes that can be nourishing as well as hearty and festive.
Cheese is always welcome during the holidays, showing up on easy-to-put-together cheese and charcuterie platters. But for a more formal appetizer, first course or festive dinner, consider a cheese fondue.
The communal hot dish has its origins in Switzerland and involves spearing cubes of bread with a long skewer and dipping them in melted cheese. It became a North American party hit during the 60s and 70s along with kaftans and polyester leisure suits.
Its popularity has waxed and waned since, but the classic dish always makes an impression. Vintage and new versions of fondue pots with the requisite forks are readily available in the marketplace, and they make a great gift for the hostess – or host – on your list. My vintage fondue pot has been packed around through many moves for decades, and even if I only use it once a year, I’d never get rid of it.
The recipe for cheese fondue involves a blend of cheeses, wine and seasoning. Swiss cheeses are the norm and I like combining equal amounts of Gruyere and Emmental for their fruity, nutty flavour characteristics, 250 grams of each, totaling 500 grams, enough for four people. But you can use Appenzeller or Fribourg, or any other good non-Swiss melting cheese such a Comte, Jack or Fontina. (With the recent grocery hoarding, I observed imported cheeses still in abundant supply.)
Grating the cheese first allows it to melt faster, and a white wine with a good acidity cuts the richness – but you could use a beer or dry cider. Many recipes ask for a bit of cornstarch to be tossed into the grated cheese. Both the wine and starch aid in stabilizing the cheese, preventing it from separating.
If you don’t have a fondue pot, you can use any enamel, cast iron or ceramic-lined pot. Another traditional flourish is to rub the inside of the pot with a garlic clove before adding the ingredients to be melted, and adding a splash of kirsch. (For a tried-and-true recipe, I use the informative online version provided by Vancouver’s foremost cheesemonger, Les Amis du Fromage, at buycheese.com.)
The finished dish is brought to table and set over a tea light or small burner of fondue fuel (methyl hydrate). Bonus points go to anyone wearing a kaftan or leisure suit!
To make it a meal, add plates of steamed baby potatoes and lightly cooked florets of cauliflower or other seasonal vegetables for dipping, a side of pickled gherkins and pearl onions to cut through the richness, and a big salad for counterbalance. You can also add cooked pieces of meat if you like.
Good bread is essential, made with quality flour and a sourdough starter that adds more depth of flavour. A baguette is good too in a pinch, but I prefer something with a bit more tooth.
Consider buying something from Petrasek in Penticton, or Lake Village Bakery in Osoyoos, or ordering a loaf from the new bread baking service from Dana Ewert of Grist Microbaker.
Ewert, a gifted chef and baker, and former co-owner/founder of Joy Road Catering, is baking six styles of loaves once a week for the winter season. Hand crafted with organic, whole wheat and heritage flours, and sourdough starter, Ewert suggests her crusty yet soft and porous ciabatta, or for something more chewy, her organic red fife sourdough. Either of them would easily feed four guests for fondue.
Bread orders need to be received by Thursday at 5 p.m. for a Friday or Saturday pickup. Pickup points are in Naramata on Fridays, on Saturdays in Penticton at Wayne & Freda, and in Summerland. Orders are placed online at gristmicrobaker.ca
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.