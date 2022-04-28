By Penticton Herald Staff
The first graduating class from UNISUS School — five students from four countries — mark a significant step in the school’s development.
Opening its doors in September 2018 to a handful of local Junior Kindergarten and primary school students, UNISUS has grown steadily until today it has an enrollment of over 150 students from 17 different countries with aspirations to double that number in the next few years.
Fundamental to UNISUS’s philosophy is the International Baccalaureate, which offers high-quality programs to more than one million students in over 46 countries.
“We are proud to have brought the IB program to life at UNISUS,” said head of school Beverley von Zielonka.
Each of this year’s graduates will receive an International Baccalaureate Diploma (IBD) along with a BC Certificate of Graduation, the Dogwood Diploma.
The IBD provides an internationally accepted qualification for entry into higher education worldwide and has a proven success rate of graduates completing their post secondary education.
The quality of the IBD is reflected in the offers from multiple universities, including the University of Toronto, University of British Columbia (Vancouver), University of Victoria, and Simon Fraser University received by this year’s graduating class.
Odmaral Odbayar, who is from Mongolia and whose friends call her Marla, was not available for an in-person interview by the Herald because she was visiting a university campus to help her decide where she wants to continue her education.
The students have diverse academic interests and career goals.
Ivy (Chi Cheng Yang) from China plans to study international relations with intentions of pursuing a career in human resources or public relations while Long (Huynh Quang Long Nguyen) from Vietnam is interested in engineering and a possible career as a teacher.
Also from Vietnam, Vanessa (Bao Tran Pham) is deciding between environmental studies and resource management.
Antonio Cardoso Neto is weighing whether to take a four-year premedical program at a B.C. university followed by four years of medical school or return to his home country of Brazil where he can enroll in a six-year medical program directly from high school.
As UNISUS emerges from the pandemic the school’s offerings and activities will resume and expand.
On the list are increased interaction with students in other Summerland and Penticton schools, more participation in community events, such as festivals, and greater diversity in sports-related activities.
All students interviewed rank outdoor activities and school trips among their most enjoyable and memorable experiences at UNISUS.
The 17-acre, park-like campus located in a small town in the scenic Okanagan Valley near the Rocky Mountains is indeed an ideal setting for exploring the natural world.
In writing about success and achievements, Marla summarized the school’s philosophy.
“I would like to be remembered as a success story of sorts. I went from being unmotivated and lazy to falling in love with learning. I was taught I could do anything at UNISUS, so I did. I held events, formed clubs, etc. UNISUS and its IB curriculum has taught me so much about life around the world and in turn as taught me to be more open mined.”
OPEN HOUSE
UNISUS School, 7808 Pierre Drive, Summerland, will host an Open House on Saturday, April 30, 10:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.
Current students will provide tours of the campus and visiting families will have opportunities to meet with the head of school, teachers, and families to learn more about the community.
Students can explore hands-on learning and participate in a range of outdoor activities.
Families with have an opportunity to ask questions about the IB curriculum as well as university preparation programs, day school programs for pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 students, and boarding options for Grades 7-12. UNISUS offers both five-day and full-time boarding.
Families are asked to register by visiting: unisus.ca. For additional information call: 250-404-3232.