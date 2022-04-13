A major fundraiser for flood relief in Princeton will be held Saturday, May 28 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 56 in Princeton.
The River Runs Through will feature live music from noon until 11 p.m. in addition to a silent auction and lunch and dinner availability.
Confirmed musicians include Darrel Douglas, Pam Ferens, Gord McLaren, Cody Kearsley, Terri Bremner, Fred Steen, Judy Rowe and Jeff Bodner.
Douglas and Bodner are Elvis tribute artists. Kearsley, an actor and singer, has appeared on the series Riverdale and starred in the 2020 film Breach with Bruce Willis. He’s sitting in the director’s chair for his latest project, Breathe, a movie about addictions.
Rowe, formerly of the band Reckless Heart, has more recently performed mariachi and Spanish music with Diego Alcaraz’s band and also fronted her own tribute to Patsy Cline.
More entertainers are expected to be announced at a later date.
In addition to musicians, several local dignitaries are being invited to attend.
All access wristbands for the day will be available for $5.
For more information contact Damon Bremner at: tdbrem1@live.ca