My daughter was married in 2013, which seems quite a while ago, but for the family it feels just like yesterday.
For wedding memories there are various things people do to mark the special event. I have never followed conventional ideas, and my daughter's wedding was no different. We all had our individual ideas of what would mark it as a special day forever.
Since there were going to be three service dogs at her wedding, I felt it would be fun to make good use of them.
My service dog, Deja, would be retiring soon and was happy to stay home most of the time. Abby, of course, would be there, as she was my daughter's service dog. And then there was Lucy, a young girl who was being trained to replace Deja when she retired.
I don’t tell a dog when they should retire, they tell me. When they chase me out the door with their replacement, and crack a beer and sit themselves in front of the TV to watch soap operas for the day, they are officially retired. I was sure Deja was going to do that someday soon.
I decided to teach the dogs how to line dance for the wedding. I thought it would be fun at the reception to have the dogs lead the wedding party in a dance.
There were many hours spent with the dogs, playing the same song over and over again, and teaching them the steps that would accompany the song whenever they heard it. To my surprise, the dogs became pretty good dancers, and understood what was expected of them.
When the wedding day finally came around, all of the dogs attended the wedding. They got to drive around in limousines, were captured in many wedding pictures and looked beautiful in their colour matching bandanas to the wedding party.
It was considered an eventful and memorable day for everyone.
At the reception, wine was poured, smiles grew larger and the dance floor was filled with tired but happy people.
When the dogs came out to do their line dance, and everybody was asked to join, it was definitely a memory for all us to to behold.
But for me and Lucy, it was the beginning of a different relationship. She loved line dancing, and whenever we heard music, whether at the Calgary Stampede or Peachfest or maybe even an Elvis tribute artist belting out a special song, Lucy would look up at me as if asking me to say the special word.
I would slap my leg and say, “Dance!” That was all she needed to begin line dancing with me. We had people watching, some smiles and a lot of laughs at our antics and enjoyment for music. We loved dancing together.
My special dancing partner was there for my daughters wedding, my granddaughter’s birth and was there to celebrate life with a dance and a song whenever I asked.
Who could ask for anything more? Lucy has left us forever. My dance partner will always be missed. I guess I need to teach Pearl to dance so we can remember Lucy and instead of being sad when I think of her, I can look at Pearl and say, “Dance!.”
Columnist Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. To contact the writer: cakcanada@gmail.com