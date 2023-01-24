Wildstone Construction in partnership with the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre is pleased to announce they will be back on Sunday, June 11 at LocoLanding Adventure Park with the Colours4Kids Run in support of pediatric rehabilitation in the South Okanagan.
Wildstone’s Colours4Kids Run was started by Penticton teenager Sinclaire Lovett in memory of her sister, Bronwyn, who died at age 18 due to a mitochondrial disease.
This event is a fun-filled, colourful day where participants can do the 2.5 or 5 kilometre walk or run.
Participants will have an opportunity to visit a “colour station” before the run kicks off to get misted with colorful paint. This run is for all ages — this is a family-centred event with a low entry cost.
The Colours4Kids Run was last held in 2019 where a record breaking $21,580 was raised for the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre and more than 800 people participated. All funds raised at the 2023 event will go to support the child development centre — helping to ensure they have the right therapy equipment to meet the children’s needs.
Registration will open at a later date.
Regular updates will be published on Wildstone Construction’s and the OSNS’s Facebook pages.