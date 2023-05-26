Intermittent fasting, a form of controlled eating, has fast become a norm for an increasing number of people.
Intermittent fasting is described as an eating plan where people restrict their caloric intake to a presribed period of time. It’s not as much about what you eat, it’s about when you eat it.
Intermittent fasting has become popular in North America, and UBC Okanagan’s Dr. Natasha Haskey wants to know if it could help people who have Crohn’s disease.
Haskey, a registered dietitian and a researcher with UBCO’s Centre for Microbiome and Inflammation Research, is looking for people who live with Crohn’s who would be willing to try intermittent fasting as part of a study. She said research shows it has benefits that go beyond controlling one’s weight.
“Intermittent fasting has become a very popular weight loss method, however, its benefits have been shown to extend beyond weight loss,” she said. “For example, recent research has found that intermittent fasting can improve metabolism, lower blood sugar levels and lessen inflammation.”
People who fast intermittently do it in a variety of ways, she said, but her study would be a 16:8 plan, which means eating in an eight-hour window and avoid eating for the remaining 16 hours of the day.
“Much of the 16-hour fast is when we are sleeping so it is a feasible plan for everyone,” said Haskey.
Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. While symptoms can vary, they include persistent diarrhea, rectal bleeding,
abdominal cramps and pain.
Diet is recognized as a way to help manage Crohn’s symptoms, said Haskey, but there is no existing research on how intermittent fasting will impact Crohn’s disease.
“If we can demonstrate the ability to help people with Crohn’s, it could provide another option for Crohn’s patients who are overweight to help manage their disease, reduce the likelihood of a disease flareup, and prevent other complications,” she said.
Haskey said she is seeking people who are diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, living in the Okanagan, between the ages of 18 to 75 years, and who have a body mass index of above 25, which is considered overweight.
The 12-week study will require two in-person study visits, and the remainder of the study requirements can be completed from home. Participants will have personalized access to a registered dietitian for 12 weeks.
Participants will be offered a dual x-ray absorptiometry test, known as a DEXA scan which examines body composition including overall body fat, visceral fat, lean tissue and bone weight.
To find out more, contact Dr. Natasha Haskey at 250-258-7455 or by email at natasha.haskey@ubc.ca.