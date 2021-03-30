One full year into the pandemic, we’ve worried about our families, loved ones and our health.It’s been a stressful time for many.
In addition, for some, loved ones have passed away during this time, leaving friends and family grieving.
Local agencies are offering a variety of programs and services to help area residents receive the support they need in times of grief and reduced mental wellbeing.
The South Okanagan Loss Society offers trained volunteers to provide telephone grief support to members of the community. The local agency also provides weekly Zoom
sessions for seniors dealing with loss as well as general conversations on grief and loss. There is no charge for these services.
Research and practice have found that talking about the loss is an important part of the healing process and it can help mourners move their lives forward.
If you would like to chat about the loss of someone close to you or register for one of the weekly Zoom sessions, call SOLS at
250-488-1320 or email them at: coordinator@solspenticton.org.
Additional resources, including informative articles about loss and grief, can be found on the SOLS website: www.solspenticton.com
The South Okanagan branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association also offers a range of resources, including the Thrive Learning Centre, featuring weekly Zoom sessions on topics designed to help people build and regain their mental health. There is no charge for the services.
The weekly meetings are from 30 to 60 minutes and cover topics such as overcoming sleep difficulties, what to do when feeling anxious, how to support loved ones with mental-health concerns, coping with anxiety and depression, exercise, and how to get energized and be more productive.
The Thrive sessions are led by people who have had direct experience which helps participants feel connected and supported by others who understand their personal journey, who may have had similar experiences and who are living out their own lives.
The local Canadian Mental Health Association office piloted Thrive Learning last summer with 50 participants. The ongoing pandemic has resulted in the program moving to Zoom where weekly sessions are limited to 10 participants to maximize personal connection.
To learn more about Thrive Learning or to register, call the local CMHA office at 250-493-6327 or email tori.schwartz@cmha.bc.ca
The local agency’s website offers a wide range of resources and materials for those looking for additional mental-health supports: sos.cmha.bc.ca