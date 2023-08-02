In the early fall of 1947, representatives of four service clubs in Penticton, Knights of Pythias, Rotary Club, Gyro Club and the Kiwanis, three local men Ernie Gibbs, Alex Tough and Pete Watson met with Reeve Robert Lyon (early mayors were reeves) to talk about the idea of a festival.
A method of getting publicity for Penticton, the Hope-Princeton Highway wasn’t built yet and no Rogers Pass either. It was a hard slog to visit Penticton.
Neil McKerracher was the first president and some of the first directors lived on Lakeshore Drive. It was decided by the second meeting that the festival would happen between August 10th and 20th when the peaches were ripe. The first festival went ahead in 1948. Alexis Smith, a famous movie star who lived in Penticton as a child, was invited to add the glamour element.
A group of princesses, one of who would be queen based on whose name appeared most often on the car raffle tickets sold. Beverly Ann Young was the first Queen Val Vedette (three peach varieties were grown in the city, Valiant, Veteran and Vedette). Norma McDonald and Moira Latimer were the princesses.
By the next year, royalty was chosen anonymously by committee. One entry in the first Peach Festival Parade was M.M. Hutch’s who drove a tractor pulling a Peskel steam-operated fog sprayer.
In 1949, the parade, rides, rodeo, big band music and Satan’s Hell Drivers from Hollywood entertained crowds estimated to be 30,000 people.
In 1950, wrestling, boxing and fireworks were added. In 1954, the Square Dance Jamboree do-si-doed along.
In 1971, an air show featuring Tutor Jets flying in formation, later known as the Snowbirds soared in.
In 1983, the sandcastle competition began, held at Skaha Beach. Later years saw events such as lawn bowling tournaments, triathlons, raft races down the Channel and even bikini and muscle man competitions.
For the entire history of Penticton’s Peach Festival , it has been the public and business and civic support, the fantastic volunteers and the tireless board members who have made Peach Festival the best free festival in the world in my opinion.
Make some more history — Penticton’s 76th Peach Festival is Aug 9-13 at Okanagan Lake Park and other venues.
Interested in finding more really cool historical moments in Penticton, visit the Penticton Museum and Archives.
Jeanette Beaven is a member of the Okanagan Historical Society Penticton Branch.