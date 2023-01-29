The Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, is welcoming the public on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 to come in and check out the facility, meet its activity leaders, and optionally join in for an inexpensive chili lunch.
The Centre is 100 percent owned and operated by volunteers, which is quite remarkable during these days. Previously known as the Seniors Drop In, it was apparent that seniors have lots of activities to do in various complexes that they live in these days, so it made sense for the building to house community events and open it to all ages.
People are encouraged to attend activities or events at the centre as either members or non-members, but are encouraged to join as members (some discounts apply), and to consider volunteering.
There is no charge to enter. However, if people wish to have homemade chili and a bun for lunch, it will be available for $6.
“This is a first time for us doing this, and it’s exciting,” noted president Sharon Dooks. “We’re looking forward to meeting new people and expanding our sense of community.”
A typical week is as follows:
Mondays: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., bingo 1-4 p.m., aikido, 5-8:30 p.m., strummers, 6:45-8 p.m.
Tuesdays: Tai Chi, 10 a.m.-noon, snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., SODAA dog training, 6-8 p.m., Texas Hold’em, 7-9 p.m.
Wednesdays: Women’s fitness, 9 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, Mahjong, 1-4 p.m., karate, 5-8:30 p.m., big band practice, 7-8:30 p.m.
Thursdays: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., aikido, 5-8:30 p.m., advance belly dancing, 8-9 p.m., time slots are available to rent space for meetings
Fridays: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., bridge, 1-4 p.m., time slots are available to rent space for meetings
Weekends: Hall is usually available for special events and private rentals
For additional information visit: summerlandcommunitycentre.ca
Special to The Herald