It is that time of the year that we watch the buds forming and green shoots springing, enjoying the lighter days as creation conveys renewed hope.
Hope is wonderful and makes all the difference in our lives. Our faith can bring hope even when we are facing the darkest times.
I am currently chipping away at a second Masters in psychotherapy. Our modern lives have become so complicated, and I need all the guidance I can get when helping people with their struggles.
I came across a research paper on hope and its positive force in our lives. Hope is incredibly beneficial to us as human beings. This is not the wishful thinking kind of hope, such as, “I hope I will win the lottery” or “I hope that the Calgary Flames will win the Stanley Cup.”
Hope is beneficial to our mental and physical health; in fact, our general well-being is enhanced by the presence of hope. If you experience illness, a hopeful person will be proactive in dealing with the challenge, booking appointments, and talking it through with friends and family, then encouraging health-enhancing steps.
Hope is often born out of suffering, those hard times that roll in with a bitter biting chill of a winter storm. These events can consume us and attempt to overwhelm us. Yet, despite this experience, positive expectations can be maintained in the person's heart, a realistic evaluation of the present, but a positive assessment of the future.
As a pastor, one of the greatest privileges is visiting people in palliative care. I have travelled with family members, friends, and congregants through the end-of-life journey; one might wonder, “where is hope?”
Those who carry hope seem to shift from “doing to being” in those days — focusing on relationships with family and friends and connecting with the eternal God.
This approach often sustains a person, shifting from personal hope to a hope that embraces
others around them. Hope is an active process; and can be fostered by simply placing a picture by a bedside that symbolizes hope, listening to a song that lifts spirits, enjoying hobbies that give us joy, a walk in the park or a community that we build around us.
Christianity is founded on hope; the story of Christ is one that came to be with us and brings us hope. Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1953), in his Letters and Papers from Prison, wrote on April 25, 1943, “One of the greatest advantages of Good Friday and Easter Day is that they take us out of ourselves, and make us think of other things, of life and its meaning, and of suffering and events. It gives us such a lot to hope for the future.”
Be encouraged that Jesus, the source of true hope, is with you in all you are facing, whether you feel trapped, going through life changes, facing health concerns or struggling to look beyond your current circumstances.
“Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, and faithful in prayer.” (Romans 12:12)
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.