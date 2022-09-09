You just never know who you will meet on Okanagan trails.
On Tuesday, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen introduced long-time friends Brian and Kim to Kal Crystal Waters Trail, the old highway which parallels the Okanagan Rail Trail from just south of Kekuli Bay past the parking lot at Bailey Road and Highway 97 (Predator Ridge).
Continuing along Kal Crystal Waters Trail and local roads, we arrived at the picturesque Kalamalka Lake Lookout where we met 43-year-old cyclist Yan from Paris, France. He started pedalling across Canada from Quebec in May and plans to cycle all the way to South America during the next 18 months.
Instead of him taking Highway 97 to Kelowna, the Sheriff directed him to Kickwillie Loop Road in Coldstream and the Okanagan Rail Trail. Sure enough, we saw him again as we returned to the Oyama Boat Launch parking lot.
One thing led to another. We invited him back to the farm, fed him a spaghetti dinner, and sent him on his way with lunch,
beverages and snacks. He has travelled all around Europe and regaled us with tales of his adventures. He left his contact information on CCC’s phone. Gone.
On Wednesday, CCC led an exploratory cycle from Fenwick Road in Summerland along the Trans Canada Trail through 108.5-hectare Mt. Conkle Park and from the Kettle Valley Steam Railway station along the KVR Trail to the trestle past Crump Recreation Site.
At the Fenwick Road parking lot, the Sheriff met a friend-of-a-friend who was mountain biking Mt. Conkle trails with three other Summerland seniors (outdoor column readers).
BTW, the mountain was named after William H. Conkle who homesteaded in the area with Alexander McLennan in 1886. Conkle moved to Midway in the early 1890s where Conkle Creek and Conkle Lake were also named after him. Mt. Conkle is located above and to the south of Prairie Valley and the KVR was built along its slope.
The Sheriff and CCC are taking part in the Pedego Palooza today (Sept. 10) – “our way of thanking all our Pedego owners for shopping local and supporting us over the years here in Lake Country,” said Sheila Fraser, co-owner of Pedego Oyama.
Two special treats: attending will be Mike Clyde, president of Pedego Canada, and Colleen MacDonald, author of Let’s Go Biking Okanagan and Beyond, who will lead a group bike ride on the Okanagan Rail Trail. As of Wednesday, 130 Pedego owners had expressed interest in hearing live music from local resident Andrew John, winning door prizes from local businesses, eating peach pie from Gatzke’s Market, and meeting HELLOFUN tour bus ambassadors Connie and Skip who have been travelling across North America, plus Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail ambassadors.
You can also sign up for Tena’s Team for a group ride on Sept. 25 with the goal of raising $10,000 for breast cancer research.
A reminder that this is the last weekend of hiking, biking and playing at Big White Ski Resort, and also your last chance to enter the Wish You Were Here contest for a chance to win your choice of a winter season pass or a pair of skis/snowboard from Altitudes and Dizzy’s. Find any of the red chairs at Rhonda or overlooking Paul Lake, take a picture of yourself in them, post it on social and tag @summerbigwhite.
As its last act on Aug. 31, the Myra Canyon Trestle Restoration Society opened one of the old Kettle Valley Railway construction camps to the general public on Aug. 31. The camp, named after 1912 contractor E.A. Morrissey, is one of two camps run by Morrissey in Myra Canyon, and is a short distance from the Ruth Station parking lot and gate.
President Denis Davis also announced members recently voted to dissolve the society due to a drastic reduction in membership and that Friends of the South Slopes is assuming the tasks undertaken by MCTRS in past years.
The arrival of September also means those organizing winter activities are rousing from summer slumber.
At an August meeting, the board of Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club planned a special meeting to discuss changes to bylaws and 2022-23 pass rates. Final approval can be done at the fall AGM.
A barbecue, social and meeting will be held at the German Canadian Harmonie Club in Kelowna at 6 p.m. on Thursday (Sept. 15). Members should bring lawn chairs with bratwurst, chips and non-alcoholic drinks for the first 48 people. Directors are hoping to have the new XC club ski jacket on display.
Name that Bat! is at the Osoyoos Desert Centre, 14580 146 Ave. in Osoyoos, at 11 a.m. on Sunday (Sept. 11).
Did you know the South Okanagan has the most species of bats in all of Canada? Desert Centre manager Leor Oren will talk about the current major threats to bats and how everyoe can best help these fascinating animals.
Walk in the Dark night tours are 8-9:30 p.m. on Thursday (Sept.15) and Sept. 20 for an exhilarating walk on the boardwalk using UV flashlights to try to spot nocturnal critters of the semi-arid desert including felines, owls, bats and the glowing exoskeletons of northern scorpions.
Admission is $15 per person. Space is limited. Pre-register at 250-495-2470 by Tuesday (Sept. 14).
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net