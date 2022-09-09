Once a place for shunting rail cars, the Kilometre Zero trailhead in Coldstream has now been transformed into the signature northern gateway to the Okanagan Rail Trail, above. In addition to a gravel surface, shade sails and sitting rocks, one of the first priorities was bringing back the Okanagan sunflowers, a.k.a. arrowleaf balsamroot, and other native plants representative of the dryland ecosystems along the route.