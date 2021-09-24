FREE WILLS CLINIC
The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is delighted to join other local charities participating in October’s Free Wills Month.
An up-to-date will written by a lawyer ensures your wishes are respected. It also avoids difficult decisions and legal complications for your loved ones.
Free Wills Month allows you to provide for family and friends and leave a gift to your chosen charities too. A gift in your will costs you nothing now but can make a difference for years to come. On of after Oct. 1, please visit our website or go to: freewillsmonth.ca for more information.
EAGLES DONATE
What a night! Thank you to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles for their incredibly generous donation of over $130,000 to the SOS Medical Foundation. Special thanks for Dave Smith, Grand Worthy President, for championing this extraordinary gift.
Helping SOHCA help the Community
Volunteer-led, the South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary, has been making a difference in community health care since 1942. Thanks to the commitment and hard work of SOHCA’s leadership and volunteer team, they have embarked upon an expansion of their thriving Thrift Store at 5928 Kootenay Street, Oliver.
With the goal of expanding their current site from 3,255 square feet to an impressive 6,388 square feet, the SOHCA is seeking to raise $200,000 to cover construction costs. The SOS Medical Foundation is proud to work with SOHCA to raise awareness and provide the platform for charitable giving. On Saturday, Sept. 18, SOHCA and SOSMF had a community BBQ launch at the No Frills parking lot in Oliver. The Penticton & District Stamp Club kicked off the campaign with a $5,000 donation! Thank you to president Jim Wild, treasurer Harv Baessler, and members Terry Lanning, and Steve Steele for attending the launch.
When asked about why they need to expand, Carole Kraft, president of SOHCA, said: “Our store is too small! The need is so great from the community particularly with current economic challenges. Our volunteers fill shifts at the store and are even helping with the construction labour. By doubling our store, we can continue to raise funds for the community to make a difference.”
LEADERSHIP PROFILE
Heather Palberg is new to our SOS Medical Foundation board of directors but she is not new to our mission! As president of the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary, Heather is a true champion for enhancing patient experience.
Born and raised in the Inuvik, N.W.T., area, Heather started her career in 1979 with CIBC in Inuvik. In 1985, Heather moved to a CIBC branch in Edmonton.
Over the next 31 years, she worked her way through different roles with CIBC, spending the final 23 years in the ever-evolving personal banking area, eventually in the role of a Senior Financial Advisor earning her Certified Financial Planner designation in 1999.
Heather retired from CIBC at the end of 2015, moving to Penticton in January 2016 to care for her father. Shortly after arriving in Penticton, she began volunteering at the Penticton Regional Hospital, joining the Auxiliary to the Penticton Regional Hospital in May 2016. Heather has now served as treasurer, vice-president and gaming director, and is currently the president of the auxiliary. As a director on the SOSMF board, Heather also sits on the finance committee.
Sally Ginter is executive director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.