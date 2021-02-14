Longtime Penticton residents Arnold and Elaine Reum prepare to celebrate their 67th Valentine’s Day together as a married couple at Southwood Retirement Resort, where they now live. They believe their faith in God, having a loving family and true love for each other are the reasons they have stayed together all these years. Sunday is Valentine’s Day.
Happy Valentine's Day
- Mark Brett/Special to The Daily Courier
