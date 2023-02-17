KEREMEOS — The Grist Mill and Gardens Provincial Historic Site is partnering with a collection of local businesses through the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Okanagan to expand their popular “Pantry Share” preserves program.
“As a heritage site that receives no operating funding from any level of government, we’ve had to be exceptionally creative with how we generate revenue,” general manager Chris Mathieson said in a news release.
“What's most exciting to us about our new partners is that each one is a small business passionate about food and community and they are all run by fantastic people who are clearly doing what they love--just like us.”
The new community partners include Bad Dog Bread (North Vancouver), Velo Star Cafe (Vancouver), The Polly Fox Bakery and Bistro (Abbotsford), Rooster Mafia Foods (Osoyoos), Black Sage Butcher (Oliver), Doug’s Homestead (Kaleden) and Granny's Cafe & Fruitstand (Summerland). More partners will be announced in the forthcoming weeks.
The Grist Mill’s Pantry Share program is like a vegetable farm box, but with preserves. Members sign up for their share before the season and that money is used to invest in the site’s gardens, contract local farmers for a portion of their crop, buy jars and other ingredients. Then, as local fruit, vegetables and flowers come into season, they’re turned into jams, jellies, pickles, sauces and more. In 2022, almost 120 products were available to members, including some small-batch exclusives. Once a month, members choose their preferred products, which they can pick up a few days later at one of the community partners.
“In addition to being a great way of supporting our work preserving and sharing B.C.’s agricultural history, each jar gives us the chance to teach the public about bygone ingredients and recipes,” Mathieson said. “It’s a joy to introduce people to flavours like quince, damsons and garlic scapes while also sharing the freshest peach jam, full of Similkameen sunshine.”
Shares range in price from $200 to $1,000 each, depending on how much product the member wishes to receive through the season. Early-bird sign up available only until March 15.
For more information, or to sign up for a share, visit: oldgristmill.ca/csa/