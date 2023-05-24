The South Okanagan Vintage Car Club has been rolling along for over 31 years and recently pulled into Penticton to present a $2,000 donation.
With more than 120 members, they share a common passion for vintage cars while giving back to their communities. Through an annual swap meet in Oliver, the club generates funds to support great causes.
This year, the SOS Medical Foundation’s oncology campaign was one of the recipients. When asked why they opted to support the campaign, president Dave Doman stated the club believes increased cancer care is an absolute necessity and they wanted to help expand cancer care.
Aktion Club swings into action
The SOS Medical Foundation’s $10-million oncology campaign recently received a $1,000 lift from the Oliver Aktion Club.
It was a delight to spend time with the members, learn more about their club and receive such a warm welcome.
Since 1993, this group has made a difference in their community through fundraising for not-for-profits, scholarships and bursaries.
It’s a wonderful group of people doing wonderful things.
Serving up compassion
The last few columns have featured outstanding individuals who volunteer their time and talents at the SOS Café. At the request of the volunteers, this month we proudly feature café manager Marybeth Zelent.
Whether it be relentless optimism, cheery receptions or unwavering commitment to quality, Marybeth is an enormous asset to the foundation.
Here’s what just a few of the volunteers had to say about her:
“Marybeth goes out of her way to ensure our volunteer experience is rewarding and fun. She creates an atmosphere at the café that makes us all want to come to work,” says Caryll Tawse, a seven-year volunteer.
“Marybeth is sensitive, super-smart, creative and so professional! I’m certain that I’m still at the cafe because of her hard work,” says Lynda Jones Laing, a six-year veteran.
Finally, “I had heard how amazing Marybeth was while I was considering where to volunteer after I retired. Marybeth is energetic and cares about her volunteers and customers,” says three-year volunteer Barb Perehudoff.
Thank you, Marybeth, for all you do at the SOS Café. The café plays a critical role in enhancing healthcare right here at home as the proceeds from the SOS Café go directly to funding the foundation’s mission.
