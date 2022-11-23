Volunteering is good for our health. Yet, few of us would include volunteerism in a list along with eating healthy foods, exercise and avoiding unhealthy habits if challenged to name top lifestyle behaviors.
Carnegie Mellon University researcher Rodlescia S. Sneed found in a 2013 study that volunteer work may be an effective option to help prevent hypertension, a major contributor to cardiovascular disease.
The research showed that adults who volunteered at least 200 hours a year decreased their risk of high blood pressure by 40%. The study also found that while it didn’t matter what type of volunteering the adults were engaged with, what did matter was the amount of time they spent volunteering.
The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre hears much anecdotal reporting on the health benefits of volunteering. At its monthly volunteer gatherings, participants share countless stories of improved health, feeling more connected and less isolated through developing new friendships and increased life satisfaction.
Dr. Suzanne Richards at the University of Exeter Medical School in the UK reviewed 40 studies from the past 20 years on the link between volunteering and health. She found volunteering to be associated with lower depression, increased well-being and a 22% reduction in the risk of dying.
Volunteering takes many forms. Some share administrative and organizational skills by serving on a board or council of an organization. Many such boards are decision making only, while others are very active, involved boards. Others volunteer by coaching and teaching. Others still give time in a very hands-on way.
Whether it is volunteering with one of the organizations that work with animals, at a health-care facility, within a church, on behalf of a service club, for one of the special festivals, or for a social justice initiative, there is no denying the amazing boost one feels.
If interested in becoming a volunteer, contact the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre at 1-888-576-5661.