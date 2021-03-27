Okanagan residents are invited to take part in Moving For You, described as a fun way to raise money to help lessen the burden for cancer patients and their families who may be facing financial barriers.
Organizers had planned a swimming gala last March when COVID-19 restrictions forced its postponement.
Moving For You will raise funds for BC Cancer – Kelowna’s Patient and Family Emergency Fund and aims to get locals up and moving for the cause.
“The ongoing impact of COVID-19 has led to added stress for people facing cancer, and accessing the Patient and Family Emergency Fund is an even greater need in times like these,” said organizer Fiona Lindquist.
The emergency fund helps cover transportation costs, travel-related expenses and medical-related costs not covered by MSP.
Moving For You started March 15.
Individuals and teams can visit justgiving.com/
fundraising/movingforyou to join the fundraising efforts.
The goal is to raise $10,000 through sponsorships and donations. For more information, email movingforacause@gmail.com.