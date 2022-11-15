I was walking around, just minding my own business, which is really not common for me, and realized I was in one of those disassociated dazes that come about with cool sunny days that offer me little to think about except to enjoy the feeling surrounding me.
It was the yelling kids that got me to come out of my stupor and return to reality.
There were two bucks fighting in a yard right beside me. And they were being as oblivious to what was around them as I was about my surroundings. Except their stupor was for an entirely different reason.
I had inadvertently walked right into a serious situation and really wasn’t processing things that fast of what I should do. In a circumstance like this, you never use your dog to distract a deer.
Deer will see them as a threat and you would be asking to have your dog and yourself attacked.
They took a moment to notice me invading their territory. I tried walking away but for some reason, they were quite perturbed with me being too close for comfort.
It wasn’t until I saw a group of kids throwing off their packs and getting ready to run into a threat that I knew they were trying to help me. I continued at a fast pace trying to get out of their way.
The kids began yelling and their arms were flying. The kids were like a herd of their own and were not going to let up. Both bucks stood at attention and watched this strange multi-limbed thing that made horrible noises come after them.
It was one step, then two, and then a turn of their heads in the opposite direction with the serious intent of getting away from the horrible beast that was accosting them.
I was more than a bit relieved with the results but still did not trust the bucks. Their instinct is to fight for the does, and although there was not a doe in the vicinity, they were not going to stop.
They jumped over a fence, taking breaks to fight, but one after another they continued entering yards and fighting at front doors. The kids tried again to chase them away. Concerned that another oblivious bystander would be caught off guard and get hurt. I as a bystander was concerned for their safety and didn't want the kids to get hurt. Their intentions were good, but a bit reckless.
They tried their best, but when the two bucks began taking their fight to a busy street, the group of kids backed off and let them go their way.
I don't judge the kids, I worried about them, but was grateful for their help. I am not sure what would have happened with an old lady and a dog getting in their lustful way. I don’t know what would have happened if someone had come out of their house, unaware of the activity in their yard.
What if it had been a mother and baby? Or a toddler running into the mayhem? The kids should never have been put in that situation. I hear there is the opinion that we are the intruders and the deer have the right of way.
But then I see people feeding them all year, taking care of them and helping them make Penticton their forever home. It's a conundrum for sure, but maybe there should be more thought put into what is happening, and maybe we should consider protecting our kids from those kinds of circumstances.