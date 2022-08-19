Volunteerism is alive and well in the South Okanagan and Similkameen.
The ongoing Keremeos Creek wildfire has seen countless folks help at local evacuation support sites by assisting residents to register and receive provisions and directing them to other emergency resources.
Numerous volunteers have made emergency kits to help the evacuees on a short-term basis. The firefighters have also been the recipients of assistance by a group of volunteers who have provided food and beverages.
Search and rescue teams have given of their time. Many other individuals and groups have given time, resources and expertise. We are grateful to all these volunteers.
It is not only times of crisis that motivate us to give time and energy. Giving to an organization or cause we believe in, making social connections, and staying active, are all important reasons to volunteer.
Statistics Canada reported in 2010 that the top two reasons for volunteering are to ‘contribute to the community’ and ‘use skills and experience.’”
Research has shown that volunteering contributes to a happier, healthier, and longer life. Volunteering boosts self-confidence, reduces depression, protects against stress, and helps people stay physically active.
Many people find that giving even an hour or two a week makes a difference in how they feel. Assisting at a care facility, helping at the SPCA, or coaching a sporting team can give purpose to life.
The recipients of your gift of time are often expressly grateful. Whether new to volunteering or experienced, the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre seeks to ensure that both the volunteer and the organization have an ultimate volunteer experience that is both satisfying and challenging.
Laura Turnbull is the chairperson of the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre