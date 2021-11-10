Just Baked was born out of the adage, if you want to see change, be the change.
Owner, third generation Naramatian and self-proclaimed “coffee geek,” Ashley Selwood, was frustrated with the lack of good coffee options in the tight-knit community.
So when her mother and aunt purchased the Village Motel three years ago, change, and the coffee concept, came to fruition. Her father built the kitchen out of what once was the former motel’s residence, an efficient 100 square feet of space housing a baking prep area, fridge, stove, service counter, and the important La Cimbali espresso machine.
Open over two years now, the effervescent Selwood, worked every day by herself in the beginning, honing her coffee skills, baking prowess and building a solid customer base. There’s only space inside to serve two customers at a time, so it’s grab-and-go, or seating outside in front or around the covered side that shares space with the motel office entrance.
As tourism has increased to the area, so has her business, employing five assistants in the summer, and two in the winter. The community at large is a huge supporter throughout the year, becoming the place to meet up with friends or unwind after a hike, swim or cycle.
Baking starts at 7 a.m., to be ready for the 8 a.m. opening, and goes throughout the day. Squares, bars, generously-sized sausage rolls, seasonal baking — coffee cake in the summer, pear cake in the fall, holiday cookie boxes in December — all baked from recipes culled from friends and family, and often utilizing organic fruit from area farmers.
Those in the know get there early for the savoury scones, biscotti, salted-rosemary brownies, and the apricot-walnut-chocolate chip cookies that have a cult-like following (I’m part of this one’s fan base). It’s soft and chewy with a gentle firmness that gives way to tender hits of apricot, walnuts and not overly sweet chocolate chips — perfect for dunking.
The La Cimbali machine is fueled by Summerland’s Backyard Beans — the Laughing Coyote espresso roast for the caffeinated beverages and Peruvian for the decaf. Customers can now purchase several varieties of their beans by the pound and have them ground on-site. Selwood is “proud of our coffee,” citing a very “Italian-style” — her Americanos are spot-on with a good crema on top.
She owes her attention to coffee detail to her time working at The Bench Market under Dawn Lennie (now at Legends Distilling), her biggest mentor and supporter. Entertainment comes via a vintage turntable spinning classic rock, and her recent “COVID project,” the “Just Read” free little library is another reason to “just visit.”
Just Baked, 244 Robinson Avenue in Naramata, is open 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. daily.
—-
Two foodie events happening this November
Miradoro Restaurant at Tinhorn Creek Winery roll out their annual Mussels & Fries celebration, from Nov 18-21. Dig in to a bowl of plump, full-flavoured — and Oceanwise — mussels with your choice of sauces served alongside hand-cut Kennebec fries. Reservations required.
Every Wednesday and Thursday in November, the Naramata Inn is hosting a pop-up wine bar. Located on the Inn’s cozy lower floor, The Wine Bar offers an exceptional by-the-glass program overseen by sommelier Emily Walker, as well as craft brews, a few signature cocktails, a B.C. vermouth flight, and nibbles – a perfect place to catch-up with friends or warm-up before dinner upstairs. Open only from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.