Sarah Depape and her mom Yvonne Ritchie, were the winners of The Herald’s Mother’s Day contest.
They won the first prize basket of two tickets to fly anywhere in B.C. that Cascadia Air flies, $100 to Theo’s restaurant, a $100 wine gift basket from the Wine Information Centre and two tickets to the forthcoming Elvis Comeback Festival concert.
Mother Evelyn Blaine and daughter Karen Brisseler were second. They won tickets to the Elvis Comeback Festival, $100 to the Riverside Garden Centre in Oliver and a $100 gift basket from Enchanted Florist in Summerland.