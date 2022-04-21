Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the Interior Health region have risen to 103 from 80 last week, new data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control indicates.
And provincewide, such hospitalizations have increased from 364 to 485.
But despite the 33% overall increase in hospitalizations related to the disease, the number of people requiring treatment in intensive care has not risen substantially.
In the IH region, seven people with COVID-19 are in intensive care, up from
six last week. The week-over-week increase in comparable provincial numbers
was from 36 to 38.
In the past week, seven more deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in the IH region, making the toll 388 since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago.
Across B.C., there were 27 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past week, for a total of 3,077 such fatalities.
The province now only releases information on new cases, hospitalizations, and the number of patients in intensive care on a weekly basis.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said half of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals are not there because of the disease. Rather, they tested positive after being admitted for other reasons.