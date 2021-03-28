Spring has officially sprung.
We are witnessing the dawn chorus as birds’ melodies are heard before the sun shows itself. Buds are forming, ready to offer us a blanket of colour before us, realizing, of course, that could easily be a blanket of white by the end of the week.
We are catching sure signs of hope in our grasp, in the air, and as we observe the signs, let us look to the week ahead, Holy Week, our journey to Easter.
Palm Sunday is a celebration for honouring Jesus Christ’s victorious entry into Jerusalem. Jesus and his disciples had travelled to Jerusalem to celebrate Passover, and Jesus gave clear instructions to his disciples to go and find a colt and bring it to him to ride on as he entered the city. War-waging, conquering kings would arrive on a horse, but Jesus chose a colt, entering as a humble king of peace.
Making a path with garments or branches was a customary way of honouring, much like we know today of the red-carpet treatment for the royals or even celebrities. As Jesus entered, the desperate crowds gathered, ran, cheered, and cut off palm branches, laying them out on the ground, while others waved them enthusiastically. The crowds also lay their valued cloaks out on the dusty ground to welcome the One riding alongside them.
I loved receiving the palm branch in elementary school; the frond wound tight into a small cross shape, a small symbol to take home and ponder.
Palm branches are fascinating; no band or bind can constrain a palm; in fact, it will break the bind that restricts it. Palms withstand storms, not only surviving the desert and the drought, but also flourishing. A group of palm trees form an oasis, offering shade, and the older the palm, the sweeter the fruit. It is no coincidence palms were significant in the story.
Back to the bustling crowds, convinced there was a king in town, the crowds shouted, “Hosanna to the Son of David!” “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!” “Hosanna in the highest heaven!” Hosanna, meaning, “save us,” carries other great depth in its meaning. Hosanna means to be saved from danger, be delivered, protected, rescued, kept from being lost, be healed, and made whole.
While we don’t find ourselves in crowds (soon, I hope!), we can reflect on the final week of Jesus’s life. You might find yourself wearily waving a palm, whispering a weak prayer, or you could be cheering with hope, wherever you find yourself, let’s ask together, “Hosanna — Save me, Save us.”
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.