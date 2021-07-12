Interior Health is hosting a drop-in clinic in Penticton July 16 and 17 for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Additionally, second doses will be provided to anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks (49 days) ago.
No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic. People who live or work in the area will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Drop-in vaccinations
Location: Cherry Lane Mall, across from the food court, 2111 Main Street
Time: Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Who: People aged 12+ (born in 2009 or earlier) who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or anyone who received their first dose more than 49 days ago.
Ongoing immunization clinics
People can also get their first dose by dropping in at any other immunization clinic or by appointment.
To get a second dose at other clinics, please book an appointment. Invitations to book an appointment are being sent seven weeks after receiving the first dose.
Register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.
For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit:
news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/
To learn about B.C.’s Restart Plan and COVID-19 Immunization Plan, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/covid