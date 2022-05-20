Cherry cherry

From left, Diana Stirling, Leah Newsted, Olivia Carleton-Palanio and Aspen Dekleva.

 Herald photo

Cherry on Top Shake Shop, a new local business at 1028 Lakeshore Drive, opened its doors Friday afternoon. The store, located beside Lickity Splitz, will offer the same menu as the former Peach on the Beach with one new addition — the Cherry Bomb. Owner Diana Stirling of LocoLanding fame, left, shares a moment with staff members, Leah Newsted, Olivia Carleton-Palanio and Aspen Dekleva. The shop will be opened seven days a week during peak tourist season.