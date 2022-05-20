Cherry on Top Shake Shop, a new local business at 1028 Lakeshore Drive, opened its doors Friday afternoon. The store, located beside Lickity Splitz, will offer the same menu as the former Peach on the Beach with one new addition — the Cherry Bomb. Owner Diana Stirling of LocoLanding fame, left, shares a moment with staff members, Leah Newsted, Olivia Carleton-Palanio and Aspen Dekleva. The shop will be opened seven days a week during peak tourist season.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bylaw officers clear out homeless camp
- Villa Rosa slated for redevelopment
- Neighbours' group gearing up again to fight Spiller Rd. project
- Vees are the champions, my friends...
- Rock the Block a knockout
- 2 arrested for Toyota fire
- Vees receive hero's welcome
- El Rancho redevelopment hits another milestone
- Spiller Road project going to public engagement
- Developer returns with 112-home proposal for Spiller Road
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Scoreboard for Friday, May 20, 2022
- Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1
- Herschel Walker's ties to veterans program face scrutiny
- 'Armageddon Time,' portrait of white privilege, stirs Cannes
- Curry, Warriors rally past Mavs for 2-0 lead in West finals
- New local business opens