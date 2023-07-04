Penticton Art Gallery is thrilled to announce the opening of three extraordinary exhibitions on display from July 4 to Sept. 9, showcasing the works of renowned artists Shizuye Takashima, Noll Derriksan, and Richard Reid.
These thought-provoking exhibitions delve into personal narratives, historical experiences, and the transformative power of art.
In the Project Room Gallery, visitors will have the privilege of experiencing “The Offering” by Shizuye Takashima (1928-2005). Takashima’s art, recognized for its exceptional skill and sensitivity, encapsulates her family’s internment experience during the Second World War. This unique exhibition, featuring a loan from the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, offers a rare opportunity to explore the remarkable body of work created by this influential Nisei painter.
Simultaneously, in the Toni Onley Gallery, PAG presents Noll Colin Derriksan (Toussowasket) (1940-2020): Rooted in the Okanagan. Derriksan, a talented artist and former chief of the Westbank First Nation, brings his vibrant creations to life in a collection showcasing the native species of the Okanagan region. Visitors will be captivated by his intricate depictions of frogs, porcupines, and other local wildlife, reflecting his deep connection to the land.
“We are truly honored to have acquired a remarkable collection of 15 works by Noll Derriksan, consisting of three stunning acrylic on canvas paintings and 12 silkscreen prints. These acquisitions will become an integral part of our Permanent Collection,” said communications coordinator Chelsea Terry.
“We would like to express our deep gratitude to Nancy Schmidt for her generous support, which has made the acquisition of this remarkable collection possible. Her donation holds special meaning as a heartfelt tribute to her recently passed mother, Verna Schreiber (McLean), a beloved PIB Elder known for her warm and welcoming nature.”
Finally, in the Main Gallery, visitors will be transported into “Liminal Space” by Richard Reid, a masterful artist who has dedicated decades to producing a vast body of work.
At age 93, Reid has dedicated his life to producing artwork, most of which has remained hidden from the public eye. Despite his choice to refrain from the traditional path of an exhibiting artist, his commitment to creation and his unwavering passion for his craft speak volumes about his artistic contributions.
Through the COVID pandemic and the profound loss of his partner of 63 years Beverley, he turned to his art and writing as a means of navigating grief, isolation, and loneliness.
Seated at his makeshift studio, he drew inspiration from his memories and the world beyond his window, using his paintings and words to tap into universal emotions of love, loss, and introspection.
The exhibition showcases Reid’s personal ceremony, where each completed piece is dated, documented, and meticulously filed away. While never intended for public view, these creations hold immense significance, bearing witness to his creative resilience and his profound journey in life.
“We are honoured to bring Richard Reid’s transformative artistic journey to the forefront,” said Paul Crawford, director of Penticton Art Gallery.
“His dedication to his craft and his ability to channel personal emotions into powerful artworks are truly inspiring. This exhibition invites visitors to contemplate their own experiences and emotions while appreciating the enduring power of art.”
Due to the unfortunate absence of the featured artists at a live opening event, Penticton Art Gallery will be hosting two free guided tours led by Crawford. The tours will take place on July 5 and July 26 at 7 p.m., offering a deeper understanding of the artists' lives and creative processes. They are free to attend by registration which can be found at pentictonartgallery.com/guided-tours.
For more information, visit: pentictonartgallery.com or contact reception@pentictonartgallery.com