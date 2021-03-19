The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is coordinating with Recreation Sites and Trails BC to complete rock scaling along the Kettle Valley Rail (KVR) Trail above Naramata, between Smethurst and Glenfir parking lots. The trail is closed to the public until Friday, March 26.
Scaling locations have been identified by a professional Geotechnical Engineer and the project will be done using excavators and rope scaling technicians. This will result in the closure of the trail while crews are working in order to maintain worker and public safety. Rock scaling is the removal of loose rock from slopes in proximity to the trail and gathering areas.
The trail will temporarily open for public use throughout Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21.
"Please respect all crew, barriers, equipment and posted signage for your personal safety and the safety of the workers," the RDOS wrote in a pres release Friday.