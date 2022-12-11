Many churches are looking forward to Christmas and hoping this will be an opportunity to reconnect with many old friends who have stopped attending.
The church has indeed experienced quite a shaking emerging out of throes of the COVID
pandemic. Churches previously on life support before the pandemic have since stopped meeting and closed their doors.
Pastors have seen upwards of a third of their congregation vanish; they are yet to return. Church life generally felt like paddling downstream through rapids at times, as pastors face the usual ups and downs of discouragement and challenges.
Still, we generally understood the direction that we were travelling in. Now, many feel as if they are paddling upstream, trying to move forward, but it is hard work.
This new reality has been amplified by the individualistic culture prevalent in our society.
Within the faith community, the Jesus-and-me approach to faith and the idea of a solo privatized faith. I read a satirical article about the best Christian group a man had ever been part of, possibly the smallest Christian gathering in the world.
The man then explained that there was only one person in his group, himself. Once a week, he would meet with himself, open the bible, sing a perfect song of his choice, with no complaints about the music style. He would then have a very uplifting and lively discussion with himself, share prayer needs and thank himself for coming to the meeting. Yes, he had finally found a church where he felt at home.
One cold and gloomy day, Dwight Moody (1837–1899), an American evangelist and publisher from Chicago, visited a man who would express some interest at one of Moody’s meetings. Moody was ushered into a comfortable room with the fire blazing on the hearth. After some polite discussion, the man begins to reason that it was conceivable for a person to be a Christian without participating in the life of the church; as he made his decorative and comprehensive arguments, Moody leaned forward in his chair, took the poker, and pulled the flaming coal from the fire out onto the Stone-hearth.
Moody watched as the red-hot piece of coal slowly dimmed and stopped burning, as a mist of smoke filled the room. He then turned and stared at the man without saying a word after a period of awkward stillness.
The man said, “Mr. Moody, you have made your point. We can no more be formed in the image of Christ outside of corporate spirituality than the coal can continue to burn bright outside of the fire.”
I pray that this Christmas, with the desire to sing our beloved carols and hear the traditional readings, we will discover a fresh gratitude for gathering.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.