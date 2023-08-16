Growing my own food is a concept I aspire to. But with this year's dry, drought conditions, the joy of gardening has lost its luster. Everything needs more water than ever — even many drought tolerant plants are showing signs of stress.
As they hang on for dear life, my respect for our local farmers has taken on new significance. If it wasn’t for their hard work, expertise and dedication, we’d be forever stuck with whatever comes off a truck from far-flung locales, and paying the price in more ways than we can imagine.
Having access to locally grown fresh food is of tantamount importance, for our health and for our economy, and we are blessed to have it so readily available. One dedicated local farmer is Karla Cox of Plot Twist Farms. Her half-acre plot tucked away at the back of an orchard on the Naramata Bench is teeming with life. Now in her seventh year of farming — this and two other smaller plots in the area — Cox, along with her partner Rolf Numsen and an assistant, work in tune with nature applying permaculture and biodynamic principles.
Karla, who grew up spending summers in the area, always had a love of gardening and took courses in permaculture, but her path to farming was waylaid by a different career. For 20 years, she tended patients — not plants — as a paramedic in Calgary. The intensity and pace led her to take a year off while dealing with the effects of PTSD and to reassess her plot in life.Herein lies the twist. Citing gardening inspiration from both her “granny” and uncle — longtime Naramata orchardist Jack Lewko — Cox moved lock, stock and trusted companion, her dog Paxi, to pursue her passion in the place she knew.
“Life rarely turns out the way you expect,” she says. “And if we're lucky, it often turns out even better.”
In gardening, permaculture involves regenerative and self-maintained habitats, a way of intentional planting and thoughtful consideration of how one plant affects another, while biodynamics looks at a holistic, ecological and ethical approach to farming, gardening, food and nutrition. And it all starts with healthy soil.
A plot of land was offered by the owner of La Petite Abeille Cider, and Cox quickly went to work to remedy the soil. It took three months using applications of cardboard and wood mulch, which add nutrients and carbon. The farm is spray-free, so no pesticides are used, only nematodes, a biological — not chemical — pest control, that also adds organic calcium. Through trial and error, and 15-hour work days, Plot Twist Farms now grows an astonishing array of produce that sees two to eight crop rotations during the growing season from June to October. Some examples of intentional planting, explained by Karla, are the coupling of crops. For example, fava beans are planted beside broccoli. The broccoli helps with pests and the favas put nitrogen back in the soil. And planting onions with the kale, as aphids don’t the like the smell of onions. This is such a far cry from my on-a-whim, knee-jerk-reactions-to-gardening approach.
A brief rundown of what is growing right now boggles the mind: three kinds of beets, four kinds of carrots and zucchini, three kind of radishes and patty pan squash, and between 15 and 18 kinds of lettuces. “The more variety, the better the soil,” explains Cox.
Her pride and joy are her tomatoes, where she tends 24 different heirloom varieties along with 17 varieties of cherry tomatoes. “It’s a lot of work,” she admits. “They’re divas and high maintenance, but I love growing tomatoes!” She showed me her newest prized diva, a three pound, two ounce Pink Jazz variety.
The farm’s output shows up on the menus of some of the area’s best restaurants including the Naramata Inn, Elma, Poplar Grove Winery and Kin & Folk, and further south to the kitchens of Phantom Creek and Burrowing Owl wineries. The rest of us can partake in the bounty by purchasing from the farm gate open 24 hours — “as long as the sign is on the road, there’s food in the fridge” — or by signing up for the CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) program in the spring. CSA is a model whereby consumers buy shares of a farm’s harvest in advance, and pick up a box of freshly picked produce once every week or month. This is a win-win for both consumer and farmer. The farm gate has a wonderful supply of freshly picked produce, and often bouquets of flowers. It makes a lovely break from visiting wineries to stop and pick up provisions.
Once the harvesting and storing of food is over, Cox and her crew prepares and readies the soil for winter, and in the spring Cox also offers classes where curious urban farmers can learn basic garden planning, seed starting, learning to control weeds and pests without the use of chemicals, and an intensive on permaculture and biodynamic principles.
I for one am looking forward to learning how best to approach my own plot of land for the future. I haven’t quite given up yet.
Plot Twist Farms farm gate is located at 1085 Fleet Road, plottwistfarms.com
Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.