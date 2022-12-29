Some of Summerland’s most colourful characters and attractions are highlighted in a new nine-part video series funded by the Telus STORYHIVE program.
Local producer and videographer Stephanie Seaton created the series, “A Magical Place Called Summerland,” which was released about a month ago on YouTube and has quickly piled up 7,000 views.
Each episode runs about 15 minutes. Subjects range from the Garnett Valley Gang that stalks the KVS Railway to the Okanagan Nation Alliance’s salmon fry program. Other episodes focus on local chefs, orchardists, artists and winemakers, and even transgendered activist Dee McWatters.
Seaton said the project, which took about eight months to complete, was a labour of love that drew on her deep roots to the community, and was meant to showcase Summerland with “heart and humour.”
“The heart and humour of the stories is for me about conveying what it is to be essentially human. Not taking Iife too seriously… it’s the stories that make you feel good because you know these people and they are often full of fun and laughter. Sort of the opposite of ‘reality TV,’ although very real at the same time,” said Seaton in an email interview.
“My goal with the series was to tell interesting stories at the heart of the community, in an entertaining way for both locals and potential visitors. As an example, I discovered that foraging is a big deal in Summerland and that people here have the skills to live off the land which becomes a major asset someone in the city might not possess but might find fascinating. I certainly did.
“Showing Summerlanders feeling proud of this small town was also a goal. The focus was primarily on rural Summerland and the train which is one of the town’s biggest assets. From this point of view, the stories end up being about people of character who are connecting with the land and sharing interests with their fellow humans.”
Seaton’s favourite two episodes – she couldn’t pick just one – feature the Garnett Valley Gang and Blossom Fruit Stand, both of which “define this town perfectly.”
Since its inception in 2013, Telus STORYHIVE has granted approximately $26 million to 1,200 projects all across Canada that are meant to amplify local voices and support content creators.