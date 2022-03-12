When you think of Paris you instantly think of the Eiffel Tower, London you think of Tower Bridge proudly sitting on the River Thames, New York it must be the Statue of Liberty, welcoming travellers, and refugees from across the world and of course for San Francisco it is the Golden Gate Bridge.
The iconic bridge is constantly destroyed in disaster movies, whether by Godzilla or aliens.
Growing up we always watched the ground-breaking cop show “The Streets of San Francisco.”
And so, the day I finally stood on the bridge, I was 34 years old, long floppy surfer hair and my eight-month-old twin girls in my arms, what a photo opportunity for this English guy.
I felt like I was in a movie.
An American man, wearing a polo shirt and golf shorts, shuffled up next to me chewing a toothpick, camera swinging around his neck, and said, “You know son, when they have finished painting that bridge, the next day they start again, never stopping year after year, now that’s something isn’t it?”
I believed every word, however, the fact that they finish and start again is a great urban myth.
What is true is that the Golden Gate Bridge does need constant work, crews are always working, repairing, restoring — work is always needed due to weather damage, accidents and wear and tear.
When you don’t maintain something, problems begin, difficulties happen. Isn’t this true for our character?
We have all let ourselves down and inevitably others if we do not constantly attend to our character.
I need upkeep constantly, to see Godly character grow. I feel like the Golden Gate.
As Pastor Rick Warren said, “Character is both developed and revealed by tests, and all of life is a test.”
I’m tested when I feel irritated with another driver cutting me off or when I snap at someone I love because I’m tired and stressed, or as often happens from nowhere a challenge arrives in the form of an unhappy person.
I need to constantly pray, forgive, confess, and be willing to grow through these experiences — this is the maintenance of the soul.
Warren also makes the point, “God is far more interested in what you are than who you are.”
Titles are impressive to the world, but good character is always remembered. I once had the opportunity, as a young teen, to meet the late Billy Graham, he was speaking in a packed stadium in the middle of Birmingham and said, “When wealth is lost, nothing is lost; when health is lost, something is lost; when character is lost, all is lost.”
Let us consider this verse, ‘Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.” (2 Corinthians 5:17)
Columnist Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna. “Focus on Faith” appears in the weekend editions of The Herald and Daily Courier.