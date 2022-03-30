All aboard!
Abandoned Rail Brewing Company has opened its doors, making it the eighth craft brewery on the Penticton Ale Trail circuit.
Nestled in the heart of wine country, Abandoned Rail opened last weekend to an enthusiastic, thirsty crowd — many of them arriving on foot or by bicycle — to its location alongside the KVR Trail.
Owners and entrepreneurs Scott and Nicole Breier purchased the seven-acre property in 2018, and along with brewmaster and longtime friend Peter Schulz, converted what was formerly The Trail Store: doubling its size, building an adjoining expansive brewing facility, and reworking the farm property to grow five acres of barley, used in making their ales.
The name, Abandoned Rail, was chosen to pay homage to the former railroad route, and their logo features a cross section of rail, appearing on all their glassware and swag.
It’s a bright and welcoming room that can accommodate 30 inside, including some bar seating, and patio space next to the fruit orchard can seat up to 65. Furniture and colours were tastefully chosen by Jen Hawk, designer and co-owner of Wayne & Freda. And decorative accents salvaged from The Trail Store have been thoughtfully incorporated throughout: a massive butcher block holds merch, flight boards have been crafted from Christmas trees formerly farmed on the property, and tap handles are being fabricated from the property’s cherry branches.
The Breiers have kept the iconic Apple Slushie machine — still on offer in the tap room — and a cluster of heritage orchard trees have been saved, with future fruit destined for single batch releases.
They’ve harvested their barley twice — allowing them to make many test batches and perfect styles — before opening.
Peter Schulz is a German-Certified Brewmaster, having completed an intensive five-year program in the country, including apprenticeships at Guinness and at the Weyermann malting facility in Germany (all barley needs to be malted before it's used in the brewery’s beers).
The seven beers on tap (also available in cans) announced under a neon sign, ‘Das Bier’, are made by Schulz in the German-style. “The focus is on drinkability by balancing ingredients and flavour profiles,” he explains.
For example, Tunnel Vision is a medium-bodied European-style IPA, with a balance of hops and malts, not the usual hop-forward West Coast style. The Bellhop is a deliciously dark porter, untypical with its bitter notes and hints of espresso, and poured properly — I might add — in the Guinness style.
Other beers featured on the opening roster are: Red Hef, a crimson-coloured hefeweizen; Cirrus, a refreshingly fruity saison; Marzen, a Bavarian lager; One Track Mind, a session-style pilsner, and; Goldenauer, made with oats and malted barley with a soft mouthfeel.
For the opening weekend, food was provided by tube steak champs, The Wienery, but the brewery will eventually roll out their own food program — a selection of light snacks that pair well with beer, sourced from local makers and purveyors, including hand pies from the Naramata General Store.
Once the team gets into full throttle, other offerings will include wines by the glass and ciders, with guest taps, collabs and pilot batches featured throughout the seasons. Currently, operating hours are Thursday to Sunday, noon - 7 p.m., with seven-days-a-week planned for the very near future. Welcome them soon.
Abandoned Rail Brewing Company, 1220 Davenport Avenue. On the net: arbrewco.com
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.