Chris Cornett is the new executive director of the Okanagan Archive Trust Society.
The announcement was made at the annual general meeting and election of officers, Saturday at The Leir House.
The next executive will include David Gregory, Norma Hill, David Snyder and Brian Wilson for one-year terms and Jack Bennest, Petra Hollar and Bruce Manery for two-year terms.
Paige Holmann, facility head of UBC Okanagan’s archives and records facility, was the guest speaker.
For more information phone 250-809-9539.