The Summerland Community Arts Council is proud to present the annual arts and gift sale, Light up the Arts.
The sale began Tyesdat and runs through Saturday, Dec. 24 at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centr at, 9525 Wharton Street.
The centre is open 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and closed on Sundays.
“The theme this year is black and white with gold highlights and an art deco vibe,” said decoration team leader Elaine Watts.
Watts and other hard-working artists have transformed the art gallery into a holiday wonderland with glistening silver streamers and festive ornaments.
Shoppers are sure to find something for everyone on their list among the many unique gifts handcrafted by over 40 local artists and artisans — jewelry, paintings, fibre and wood arts, pottery, books, and much more.
Each day the name of a lucky shopper will be drawn for a handmade Christmas ornament.
On Dec. 24, raffle winners will take home special prizes just in time for Christmas.
The prizes include a floral arrangement and baskets filled with gifts supplied by local artists and businesses.
All raffle proceeds support the Arts Council programs, such as the Summer Arts Program for Children, street banners, and gallery shows.
For information call 250-494-4494 or email: admin@summerlandarts.com.